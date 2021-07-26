| 18.9°C Dublin

Meet Mona McSharry - how a terrifying experience in the water at age five started the journey to an Olympic final

Mona McSharry booked her place in an Olympic final after a stunning swim in Tokyo. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Cathal Dennehy

Fifteen years before she became what she is – an Olympic finalist – Mona McSharry was just a young girl, five years old, who couldn’t swim to save her life. Literally.

Her parents’ decision to enrol her in swim lessons emerged from a terrifying experience, McSharry falling into a lake while on holiday in Austria, her father having to jump to her rescue. Two years later, she began swimming in a competitive manner in the Community Games. A few years after that, she was winning national titles with Marlins Swim Club in Ballyshannon.

That was how it began and here, in Tokyo, is not so much where it finishes as where McSharry – so long touted as the next big thing in Irish swimming – finally arrives: one of the eight best athletes in the world in her specialist event, the 100m breaststroke.

