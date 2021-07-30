Medal winner Aidan Walsh emerges as doubt for Olympic semi-final after suffering ankle injury

Medal winner Aidan Walsh has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of his Olympic semi-final on Sunday against number one seed Pat McCormack from England.

It is believed the Belfast welterweight may have damaged his ankle when he landed in the ring after his victory leap earlier today.

However, the Irish camp are optimistic that the 23-year-old will be fit to fight in what will be a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth Final which McCormack won

Walsh walked normally through the mixed zone after the fight but later he left the boxing stadium in a wheelchair being pushed by his sister Michaela.

Walsh appeared to land awkwardly after his victory leap

Walsh appeared to land awkwardly after his victory leap

According to a statement from the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Walsh has a slight sprain but is looking forward to fighting on Sunday.

Walsh’s entire fight strategy is based around his ability to move around the ring at pace so any injury to his ankle would impact seriously on his prospects.

His opponent Pat McCormack sustained a nasty gash over his eyebrow in the closing stages of his quarter final win so he too faces some running repairs before the semi-final,

Walsh became the ninth Belfast born fighter to win an Olympic medal and his success bring to 17 the number of medals won by Irish boxers at the Olympics.