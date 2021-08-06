Luck of the draw deserts Natalya Coyle in Olympic pentathlon after heartbreaking showjumping round dashes medal hopes

Natalya Coyle has finished 24th overall in the Olympic modern pentathlon after her hopes of an Olympic medal were dashed by a disastrous round in showjumping at Tokyo Stadium today.

The Meath woman dropped from fourth to 19th after picking up just 234 points out of a possible 300 in the equestrian leg of the event.

Her mount Constantin proved problematic from the outset and a refusal soon ended her medal chances. Coyle had been sitting just off third place going into the discipline, but a shaky start ensued when her mount clipped the fourth fence. It soon went from bad to worse as her horse refused at both the ninth and 10th fences before Coyle eventually got it over.

Coyle wasn’t the only one to endure such heartbreak, with event leader Annika Schleu of Germany seeing her likely gold medal slip from her grasp after her horse Saint Boy refused several times before abandoning. Up until that point it had been a hugely promising day for Coyle, who clocked 2:13.88 for the 200m freestyle this morning to rack up 283 points, which put her 13th in the swimming leg.

Natalya Coyle of Ireland competes during the women's individual swimming leg of the modern pentathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Natalya Coyle of Ireland competes during the women's individual swimming leg of the modern pentathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

She had 23 victories and 12 defeats during yesterday’s ranking round of fencing at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. The 30-year-old Meath native is competing at her third Olympics, having finished ninth at the London Games in 2012 and sixth at the 2016 Rio Games and this marked a very promising start for her chances.

Coyle finished her event with the laser run but was never in contention, having to start 64 seconds down from 19th place. She was passed on the course by another five athletes during the run and shoot but it was in the showjumping ring where her chances were truly lost.