Greg O’Shea says his mind is fully focused on the Olympics as he gives his Instagram followers an insight into what life is truly like in the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

The rugby sevens player and former holds the very unique record for the first ever Love Island winner to compete in the Olympic Games.

He shared a video on social media of his first trip outside the Olympic Village for a pitch session in the 28C heat and stated that “prep is going well”.

When asked by a follower if he had to stay in the Olympic Village for his entire stay, he replied: “Ya, unfortunately it’s very restricted over here to prevent mixing and to protect the Olympic athletes but also the Tokyo public. We are only allowed outside the village to train and compete. I will definitely come back to Tokyo in the future though because I would love to experience the culture.”

The athlete said that trying to become an Olympian kept him motivated to stay reasonably fit while injured.

“The Olympics has been my main goal for years, so my mind hasn’t really gone passed this point too much, my mind is fully focused on the Olympics,” he said.

The 26-year-old is sharing a room with fellow Irish rugby union player Jordan Conroy. The pair lived together for two years in a hotel in Dublin because they had to travel so much for training, “so we are well used to each other,” he said.

O’Shea also stated on his Instagram stories that all the food and drinks are free in the Olympic village and are available around the clock.

The Limerick native is “gutted” that athletes are not allowed to go and watch any other events during the games but that it “just wouldn’t be safe with Covid,” he said.

“If I was allowed, I’d go see the Athletics, Gymnastics and Diving,” he added.

When asked about any future plans he may have, he said: “I’m thinking of possibly moving to the UK to try out some TV and presenting work again because I really enjoy that stuff.”

O’Shea previously presented the breakfast show on RTÉ 2fm with Doireann Garrihy.

However, the Olympian won’t make any rash decisions before consulting those closest to him, he said: “This all depends on chatting to the people close to me though and figuring out how I feel after the Olympics and what I really want.”

The Irish rugby sevens team have their first game on Monday, July 26, against South Africa at 3am Irish time.

