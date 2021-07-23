Security personnel in the stands ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Japan. Picture: PA

People take photos in front of the Tokyo Olympics countdown clock in front of Tokyo station on the day of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Picture: Reuters

BOXERS Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine will be Ireland’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics which starts at noon Irish time today.

All participating nations were asked to nominate a male and female athlete to carry the flag as part of the IOC’s gender-balance policy.

Speaking previously about her selection, Harrington, the 31-year-old from Portland Row in Dublin, said: “This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family and for Ireland.

“It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flag-bearers is absolutely fantastic. I can’t believe it really.”

Ireland is sending its biggest ever team, with 116 athletes in 19 different sports, the first to ever exceed 100 qualifiers, and it is 50pc larger than the team that competed in Rio 2016.

In total, 11,500 athletes will take part in the Games.

The ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walks a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus.

Postponed for a year, organisers were forced to take the unprecedented step of holding the Games without fans as the pandemic continues to take lives around the world.

Regardless, it marks a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic expected to tune into together to watch the start of the greatest show in sport.

All 29 athletes in the Olympic refugee team will march behind the Olympic flag at the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on Friday, an organiser said, to represent the more than 82 million displaced people across the globe.

The International Olympic Committee unveiled its first refugee team at the Rio 2016 Olympics to raise awareness of the issue as hundreds of thousands of people poured into Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere escaping conflict and poverty.



