Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting Willie le Roux as news of potential citing awaited

The Lions have moved to dismiss allegations of biting against full-back Stuart Hogg which have surfaced online in the wake of last night's defeat to South Africa.

Slow-motion footage and still images that appear to show the Scot biting Willie le Roux have been widely shared and Hogg has made a statement of denial as he awaits news of a possible citing.

"Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game," he said.

"I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

"Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week. It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it."

Hogg is not alone in facing an anxious wait for Australian citing commissioner Scott Nowland's report after a violent, bad-tempered second Test.

Maro Itoje may face further sanction for appearing to drop a knee on Damian de Allende's neck, while Cheslin Kolbe and Faf de Klerk may have to go through a hearing for dangerous tackles.

Normally, the citing commissioner issues a report within 12 hours of a game finishing but he has 48 hours and can extend that period if needed.

The Lions' 27-9 defeat means the two teams will play for the series in a decider in Cape Town next Saturday.