Let the Games begin: Five Irish who could win medals at the Olympics

The 2012 Olympics in London were Ireland’s showcase Games.

The boxing team led the way with Katie Taylor (gold), John Joe Nevin (silver), Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan (both bronze), as well as Cian O’Connor’s bronze in show jumping, grabbing the headlines.

Four years later, Rob Heffernan – who had finished fourth in the 50km walk – was presented with a bronze medal after Russian winner Sergey Kirdyapkin was banned for doping.

So, how will Ireland fare in Tokyo? Here we nominate five medal prospects

1. ROWING

Paul O’Donovan/Fintan McCarthy Lightweight Double Sculls

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Though burdened with the unwanted tag of favourites, O’Donovan and McCarthy have every reason to be optimistic. Prior to the Rio Games, few outside the rowing community had heard of the O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary.

It wasn’t just their silver-medal performance which catapulted them into the Irish consciousness. Rather, it was their quirky humour and tall tales about eating spuds and rowing like dogs. This sideshow masked how deadly serious they were on the water.

At this level, sport is ruthless and Paul O’Donovan has a new partner, another Skibbereen rowing prodigy, Fintan McCarthy. Gary is the reserve.

Paul O’Donovan is by far Ireland’s most successful oarsman having won four world gold medals, two European gold, as well as an Olympic silver. Now, at the peak of his prowess, the 27-year-old trainee doctor is an ambitions guy.

The Irish pair are the world and European champions – they have beaten all the other contenders and are faster than in 2016. The Norwegian crew pose a serious threat but, on form, O’Donovan and McCarthy ought to win gold.

2. BOXING

Kellie Harrington Lightweight

Kellie Harrington

Ranked as the No 1 lightweight in the tournament, Harrington (right) will be the top seed in Tokyo. The 2018 world champion recovered from two serious hand injuries to stamp her authority on the resumed Olympic qualifier in Paris last month, where she won the gold medal.

It remains to be seen whether the judging in Tokyo, which is now under the direction of a special task force, will be less problematic than it was in Rio. At the best of times, it is subjective, though the top seeds tend to get the benefit of the doubt.

Current world champion Beatrix Ferreira from Brazil, who is the third seed, is the gold-medal favourite. But Harrington and Ferreira cannot meet until the final on Sunday, August 8.

The two bronze medallists from the 2019 worlds, Rashida Ellis (US) and, in particular, 40-year-old Mika Potkonen, pose serious threats to Harrington’s ambitions.

The Finn ended Katie Taylor’s Olympic reign in Rio and has the Indian sign over Harrington, beating her in their four clashes since 2013. Harrington needs to avoid her in next Thursday’s draw. Nonetheless, she is capable of winning Ireland’s first medal in boxing since the 2012 Games.

3. GYMNASTICS

Rhys McClenaghan

Pommel Horse

Rhys McClenaghan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

McClenaghan’s uncharacteristic error in the final of the European Championships in Basel last April, which resulted in him finishing fifth, might have been a blessing in disguise. It has taken the focus away from the 21-year-old Newtownards gymnast and allowed him and his coach Luke Carson time to fine tune their preparations.

There is a high attribution in the pommel horse. At the Europeans, for example, the reigning world and Olympic champion Max Whitlock from England failed to make the final after he fell off during qualification.

McClenaghan is already Ireland’s most successful gymnast, winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and European Championships, before securing Ireland’s first-ever world championship medal – a bronze – in 2019 in Stuttgart.

4. SAILING

Annalise Murphy

Laser Radial

Annalise Murphy celebrates with her silver medal after the Women's Laser Radial Medal race during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Nobody is better equipped to cope with the unique challenges of being an Olympian than the 31-year-old Rathfarnham sailor (right). This is her third Olympics. Better still, her form line at this level is consistently excellent.

Nine years ago in London, she won four preliminary races and looked poised to secure the gold medal at one point. But everything changed in the final race and Murphy ended up in fourth.

Four years later, she wasn’t to be denied. She held her nerve in the final race in Rio to finish second and secure an Olympic silver medal.

Since Rio, Murphy expanded her horizons. She took part in the Volvo round-the-world Ocean race and moved to the 49erFX, a two-hander boat, where she partnered Katie Tingle with a view to qualifying for Tokyo. But, in the end, Murphy reverted to the Laser Radial and qualified. Though her form line is not as impressive as in the lead-up to Rio, nothing beats experience at this level.

5. CANOE SLALOM

Liam Jegou

C1 slalom

Clare man Liam Jegou

Born in Clare but based in France, Jegou had the honour of being the first Irish athlete selected for the Tokyo Olympics last year. Training alongside the best canoeists in Pau, the spiritual home of his sport, he made history last November by winning Ireland’s first-ever World Cup gold medal in the C1 category. Admittedly, the event took place on what is effectively his ‘home’ course in Pau. Nonetheless, it was a seminal breakthrough for the 25-year old.

His event is extremely challenging. He must navigate a passage through 18 to 25 gates in just over 90 seconds. If any part of his boat, paddle or body touches a gate, then it significantly reduces his chances of a medal. If he misses a gate, he blows his chances.

Only 17 canoeists qualified to compete in the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo. Currently ranked 38th in the world, Jegou has earned a unique opportunity to make history.