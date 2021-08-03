Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow hope to go "one better" than Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and bring home a medal from Tokyo this week.

The Irish pair go into action on the Women's Individual Strokeplay at Kasumigaseki Country Club tonight with in-form Maguire one of the favourites to challenge for a place on the podium after some red-hot form on the LPGA Tour this year, culminating with a Major record-equalling 10-under closing round of 61 en route to a tie for sixth in the Evian Championship nine days ago.

"My game is in nice shape," said the Co Cavan star, who got to see Lowry and McIlroy take on the course over the last two days. "It was nice to finish off Evian with a good round and good momentum. It was my best finish at a Major, so yeah, everything's sort of trending in the right direction."

Up to a career-high of 50th in the Rolex Women's World Rankings, thanks to two runner-up finishes, another three top-10s and a total of eight top-25 finishes from 13 starts, Maguire is flying high on the LPGA Tour and not overawed by her rivals in Tokyo.

She tees it up with Bianca Pagdanganan of the Phillippines and the in-form Finn, Matilda Castren, at 23.52 tonight as Meadow goes off at 2.46 am with Chinese Taipei's Min Lee and Perrine Delacour of France.

Both players teed it up in Rio in 2016, and after finishing tied 22nd as an amateur, Maguire is looking forward to using all her experience to challenge for a medal this time around.

"I think in Rio, I was just in awe of everything and just happy to be there," she said. "Obviously, I was still an amateur and all that and just halfway through college, so it's a bit of a different feel, I guess this week.

"I've nearly a full year of LPGA under my belt, so that will hold me in good stead. It's all the same girls that I play with week in and week out. I suppose Rio I was looking at everyone I was looking at on TV every week as opposed to playing with them routinely.

“So it's nice to have that familiarity and have some good recent results so I know I can contend with the best of them."

Having seen McIlroy finish fourth and Lowry tied 22nd at the weekend, Maguire is looking forward to taking on her first course in Asia after Covid-19 put paid to her hopes of playing there last year.

"We got to speak to them when we arrived on Saturday, and it's nice to get their take on things, watch them and get a feel for the golf course," Maguire said of the men’s stars. "I'd never seen Rory in person hit a shot before, so that was very impressive to watch, so hopefully we can do as well as they did.. or go one better!"

As for the course, she added: "It's a very different golf course this week. I've never been to Asia before, so there are different grasses and all the rest. So I'm trying to learn this new golf course as best I can before we go on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a really good test. They have a lot of options on tee boxes. It will be interesting to see how they set it up. There's plenty of options to move around the par-fives and a couple of par fours that they could make driveable if they want, I know they did that for the lads.

"It'll definitely reward good shots and the greens are very pure, so hopefully, I can get the putter going, like I did on Sunday at Evian."

Meadow (29) tied for 31st in Rio, and she's also to improve on that this week.

"To win a medal in Tokyo would be unbelievable," Meadow said. "It's not something I ever thought of until they announced five years ago that golf was going to be in the Olympics.

"There's no greater honour than to represent your country, so hopefully, we can make everyone proud.

She was tied 29th in the Evian Championship, and while she sees Maguire as a serious contender for the podium, the Jordanstown native believes she's close to playing her best golf.

"Leona has had an unbelievable year and a great 10-under round at the weekend, so hopefully, one or both of us can come away with a medal," she added.

"I had a bit of a rough stretch, but the last two weeks, I have played a lot better, so I'm heading in the right direction and making some putts again.

"It's fascinating being in the Olympic village, watching everyone from different sports and different countries is an amazing thing to be a part of.

"It also helps raise awareness and brings young girls into the sport."

Maguire got a huge send-off from her family and friends in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

"It was really cool, there were lots of different people with signs up, and I was chatting to Dad earlier today, and there is a lot of people with flags up and bunting and all the rest, so it's great to have the support of my local community and all around Cavan," Leona said.

"I think all the Irish athletes are feeling the support from home even though there are no crowds this week. But that's the great thing about social media; you can see a lot of what's going on at home.”



