Leon Reid named in 25-strong Irish athletics team for Olympic Games

Leon Reid has been named among the 25 athletes selected for the Irish Olympic team in Tokyo.

Reid was one of 18 men charged at Bristol Crown Court last month in relation to drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denied, and after his success over 200m at the national championships last month he was nominated for Olympic selection by Athletics Ireland.

Reid was comfortably within the quota cut-off for the men’s 200m based on his world ranking.

His nomination to the team had to be ratified by the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s selection panel, and after a lengthy process that is understood to have involved an appeal this week, Reid was today announced as a member of the Irish team.

“It’s been a tough mental battle as much as anything,” Reid said at the nationals last month. “Today was all about cementing that (Olympic) place.”

The Menapians sprinter said it would mean “everything” to make the Tokyo Games, which will be his first Olympics.

A notable omission from the team is 18-year-old sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke, who was in dazzling form of late after winning the Irish senior 100m title and clocking a blazing 50.91-second 400-metre split during a 4x400m at the NCAA Championships last month.

However, as she chose to line up in the 100m and 200m at nationals, where she was chasing individual qualification, she had scant 400m form to her name this season and was omitted from selection for the mixed 4x400m, along with Newport sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley, who had helped the team to qualify at the World Relays in May but who pulled up injured at the national championships.

There will be 25 Irish athletes in total competing across track and field, marathons and race walks at the Tokyo Games, with the 2016 Olympic finalist Thomas Barr named in the team.

"I am very proud to be representing Ireland at my second Olympic Games,” he said.

“The men’s 400m hurdles is one of the most competitive events on the track at the moment and I can’t wait to line up and compete against the best on the biggest stage in the world.”

Irish Olympic team – Athletics

Thomas Barr (400m Hurdles)

Síofra Cléirigh Büttner (800m)

Andrew Coscoran (1500m)

Mark English (800m)

Michelle Finn (3,000m Steeplechase)

Eilish Flanagan (3,000m Steeplechase)

Phil Healy (200m/400m/400m Relay)

Sarah Healy (1500m)

David Kenny (20K Walk)

Sarah Lavin (100H)

Marcus Lawler (200m)

Ciara Mageean (1500m)

Nadia Power (800m)

Leon Reid (200m)

Louise Shanahan (800m)

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Team (4 athletes from the following 6): Cillin Greene, Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Robert McDonnell, Cliodhna Manning.