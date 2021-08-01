Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims surprise 100m Olympic crown for Italy in time of 9.8s

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line first to win the 100m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning victory to take the Olympic 100m title.

The Texas-born sprinter clocked 9.80 seconds in Tokyo on Sunday to finish ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre De Grasse.

Jacobs became the first man to win the 100m other than Usain Bolt since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes, the first Briton in a men’s 100m final in 21 years, was disqualified for a massive false start and was forced to watch from the sidelines.

Yohan Blake missed out on the final and, with no Bolt, there were no Jamaicans in the last eight for the first time since Sydney 2000.

The 31-year-old, the joint second fastest man in the world, then insisted it would be his last Games.

“It’s definitely my last Olympics. You know track is not easy. I won’t be ungrateful. I’ve gained a lot,” he said.

Hughes stormed to win his semi-final in 9.98s, the first time he had run sub-10 seconds this year.

After Daryll Neita reached the women’s final on Saturday it was the first time in 37 years – the Los Angeles Games – Team GB had athletes reach both finals.

Reece Prescod was disqualified from the first semi-final for a false start while CJ Ujah finished fifth in 10.11s to bow out.

“To be honest it’s just my fault, I’m not going to shy away from it, not going to blame anything, or make an excuse for it,” said Prescod.

“I’m a professional athlete. I shouldn’t have false started – I was amped up, I was really, really amped up.

“Mentally I think even I didn’t realise there was a lot going on thinking on yesterday’s race. It happens, but it’s the Olympics but obviously now I’ve got to stay mentally strong, and focus on if I can bring my chance, my efforts to the relay – that’s going to be fun.”