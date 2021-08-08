| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kellie Harrington’s greatest victory is the manner in which she has hoisted her homeplace onto the podium

Roy Curtis

Portland Row is a crucible where sporting legends are forged

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watch her bout on a big screen as she contests her Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watch her bout on a big screen as she contests her Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watch her bout on a big screen as she contests her Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watch her bout on a big screen as she contests her Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The sheen of joy, the dazzle of pride she has brought to Portland Row is even more precious than any Olympic medal.

Read these two glorious soundbites, let them land as crisply as one of her right-left combinations at your emotional core, and understand the glinting treasure Kellie Harrington has gift-wrapped and presented to Dublin’s north inner city.

“Do you know what, we were so low after that lockdown and my God, this is after lifting us. Like, Jesus, I feel like roaring crying. You feel like you’re on cloud nine don’t you? It’s amazing, the way that one person can lift you.”

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy