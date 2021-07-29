Kellie Harrington is ready to take first step towards an Olympic medal

Kellie Harrington finally gets an opportunity to showcase her talents at Olympic level in the early hours of tomorrow morning. The Dubliner takes on Italian Rebecca Nicoli in a last-16 contest in the lightweight division at the Tokyo Games.

The 31-year-old has watched as her six team-mates experienced the full gamut of emotions during a roller-coaster week for the squad in the Kokugikan Arena.

Now it is the turn of the 2018 world champion to step inside the ring on a journey which she hopes will culminate in her fighting for the gold medal on the last day of the Games, August 8.

On paper, the 21-year-old Milan-born fighter does not have the experience, guile nor strength to match Harrington who was in top form at the rescheduled Olympic qualifier in Paris last month, where she secured the gold medal.

Nicoli began her career as a light-welterweight before dropping to the lightweight division. She was in the opposite half of the draw to Harrington at the Paris qualifier where she lost in the quarter-final to Britain’s Caroline Dubois who in turn was comprehensively beaten in the final by Harrington.

The Italian made the most of her second chance as she won a box-off against a Greek fighter to secure a slot in Tokyo. She had a majority 4-1 decision over a Mexican lightweight in a last-32 contest.

But on all known form Harrington should advance to the quarter-final on August 3.

Less than two hours after Harrington’s Olympic, debut Belfast welterweight Aidan Walsh bids to become the ninth Belfast fighter to win an Olympic medal. He faces Mervin Clair from Mauritius who dumped out the number four seed from Jordan.

Walsh has already created Olympic history by being part of the first brother and sister duo to compete in boxing at the Games, and he produced a tactical masterclass performance to secure a unanimous win over Ayissi Mengue from Cameroon.

Now his only focus is bringing home a medal from Tokyo. He even missed his sister’s Olympic debut because 24 hours before his own fight he wanted to conserve all his energy. Of course, he will hear Michaela roaring him on in his medal fight. “I’d hear her even if she was back in Belfast.”

He has the same attitude inside and outside the ring – it’s all about taking every minute as it comes.

“I don’t focus too much on the future. I just want to do my best for the moment and do my best in every moment that comes my way,” said Walsh.

The mood music inside the Irish squad had been transformed in the last 48 hours.

The stunning victory achieved by Kurt Walker over world featherweight champion Miriazizbek Mirzakhlilov from Uzbekistan was a throwback to the London Olympics when John Joe Nevin schooled Cuban Lazaro Alverez in the bantamweight semi-final.

Incidentally, the Cuban, now 31, is the number three seed in Walker’s division in Tokyo.

Walker’s majority 4-1 win had the hallmarks of Irish coach Zaur Antia all over it. It required nerves of steel and no little skill to implement it and depended on Walker winning the first round.

This set the tone for the contest as Walker’s counter-attacking style completely frustrated the 22-year-old Uzbek fighter who had also lost his last fight in the Asian championships before coming to Tokyo. He got frustrated and though he won the final round on four of the judges’ scorecards, the damage was done.

“I just need to get my head level again and try and relax and recover. But I am buzzing,” Walker said.

“My tactic was just to try and keep him off. I knew I was fit, so I definitely could do it for two rounds anyway and get two rounds up which I did.”

Walker is now one bout away from securing an Olympic medal to add to his collection of European and Commonwealth medals.

But in an extraordinary twist of fate he will face Duke Ragan, a US featherweight coached by Billy Walsh in Sunday’s quarter-final.

It was Walsh who invited Walker, then still at school in his native Lisburn, to join the IABA high performance unit prior to the 2012 Olympics where he sparred with Olympic medallists Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan.

Meanwhile, there was no joy for Castlerea’s Aoife O’Rourke who dropped to a 5-0 unanimous verdict to the number two seed Qian Li from China.

“I was beaten by the better girl and everything is a learning curve,” said O’Rourke who vowed to return for the Paris Olympics in 2024.