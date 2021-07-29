| 10.9°C Dublin

Kellie Harrington is ready to take first step towards an Olympic medal

Kellie Harrington starts Olympic campaign in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Sean McGoldrick

Kellie Harrington finally gets an opportunity to showcase her talents at Olympic level in the early hours of tomorrow morning. The Dubliner takes on Italian Rebecca Nicoli in a last-16 contest in the lightweight division at the Tokyo Games.

The 31-year-old has watched as her six team-mates experienced the full gamut of emotions during a roller-coaster week for the squad in the Kokugikan Arena.

Now it is the turn of the 2018 world champion to step inside the ring on a journey which she hopes will culminate in her fighting for the gold medal on the last day of the Games, August 8.

