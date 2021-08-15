| 13.6°C Dublin

Kellie Harrington can walk away from the money game with another handful of gold

Tommy Conlon

Kellie Harrington must decide how to maximise her earning potential

Kellie Harrington did not get into the fight game for money. But now that she’s there, she may as well do some fighting in the money game. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The three famous metals of Olympic currency are frequently separated only by tiny margins from the hands of their hunters.

The person left standing on top of the podium could easily be standing in second or third place, but for a fraction of a second one way or the other.

In Ireland, Olympic medals have been so scarce for so long that anyone coming home with a bronze has been hailed a conquering hero. Kellie Harrington was already beatified before she stepped into the ring last Sunday for her Olympic final in Tokyo. She was guaranteed silver and for us, that was treasure enough.

