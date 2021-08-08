| 14.9°C Dublin

Katie Taylor leads tributes as nation reacts to Kellie's golden moment in Tokyo

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watching her bout on a big screen when she contested the Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Here's how social media reacted to one of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.

Ireland's other female Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor led the tributes to her compatriot.

President Michael D Higgins, a big sports enthusiast, sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Portland Row native.

Rugby legend and current La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara sent his best wishes from France.

Inpho Sports photographer Tommy Dickson captures the scene from Kellie's home on Portland Row.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD hailed Harrington's fantastic win.

From one Olympic gold medal winner to another, Michael Carruth hails the brilliant Kellie.

Former Olympian and world champion Andy Lee dropped into Portland Row to congratulate the Harrington family

Irish comedian and TV presenter Dara O’Briain also chimed in to hail Kelly’s victory in a “brutal” fight.

Such was Kellie’s effect on the Olympic Games, even the official Olympics account confessed to becoming emotional when Kellie won gold.

While the darling of Portland Row is thousands of kilometres from Dublin, she reacted with pride and emotion when shown the post-fight scenes back home by RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley.

The Irish Embassy in Japan has honed its artistic skill throughout the games and designed a really cool poster for Kellie after she captured gold.


