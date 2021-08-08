Katie Taylor leads tributes as nation reacts to Kellie's golden moment in Tokyo

Here's how social media reacted to one of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.
Ireland's other female Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor led the tributes to her compatriot.
OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie! 🇮🇪🥇 https://t.co/QkGP72CTPX— Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) August 8, 2021
President Michael D Higgins, a big sports enthusiast, sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Portland Row native.
âMy warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington onÂ winning her gold medalÂ at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.â #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021
Rugby legend and current La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara sent his best wishes from France.
No chance of getting back to sleep!! 🥇🥇🥇🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪.— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 8, 2021
Inpho Sports photographer Tommy Dickson captures the scene from Kellie's home on Portland Row.
Amazing scenes in #PortlandRow 😍as @Kelly64kg's Family & Friends watch her fight and win the gold medal in #Tokyo2020 for @TeamIreland!! 🎉🥊💚🥇#boxing— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) August 8, 2021
📸 @TommyDD97 🇮🇪 #kellieharrington #kellie #CapturingHistory pic.twitter.com/BwrB3cPNC2
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD hailed Harrington's fantastic win.
Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you.— MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 8, 2021
From one Olympic gold medal winner to another, Michael Carruth hails the brilliant Kellie.
I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪âï¸🥊— michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021
Former Olympian and world champion Andy Lee dropped into Portland Row to congratulate the Harrington family
August 8, 2021
Irish comedian and TV presenter Dara O’Briain also chimed in to hail Kelly’s victory in a “brutal” fight.
Well done Kellie Harrington! A brilliant goal medal for Ireland. Iâd love to say it was never in doubt but it looked like a brutal, petrifying flurry of punches in all directions; but she came out on top. Mighty stuff. Youâve done the county proud.— Dara Ã Briain (@daraobriain) August 8, 2021
Such was Kellie’s effect on the Olympic Games, even the official Olympics account confessed to becoming emotional when Kellie won gold.
Kellie Harrington had us tearing up 😭 pic.twitter.com/G8rkrff9Zr— Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
While the darling of Portland Row is thousands of kilometres from Dublin, she reacted with pride and emotion when shown the post-fight scenes back home by RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley.
âI didnât even think anyone would be up watchingâ— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 8, 2021
Kellie Harrington reacts as @RTEsportâs @jacquihurley shows her the scenes from home as she boxed her way home to Olympic gold 🥇🇮🇪
What a momentâ¦ Weâre not crying, we just have something in our eyeâ¦ #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EmCzwdPLYC
The Irish Embassy in Japan has honed its artistic skill throughout the games and designed a really cool poster for Kellie after she captured gold.
#ãã¯ã·ã³ã° ã±ãªã¼ã»ããªã³ãã³é¸æã🥇ã«è¼ãã¾ãããããã§ã¨ããããã¾ãï¼— ã¢ã¤ã«ã©ã³ãå¤§ä½¿é¤¨ Ireland in Japan (@IrishEmbJapan) August 8, 2021
Kellie Harrington wins #Gold for #IRL & becomes the new Olympic Champion! Congratulations Kellie on an amazing performance! We could not be more proud. What a way for Team Ireland to conclude #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/71OTNs89Ti