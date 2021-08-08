Katie Taylor leads tributes as nation reacts to Kellie's golden moment in Tokyo

Neighbours of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, watching her bout on a big screen when she contested the Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout, against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Here's how social media reacted to one of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.

Ireland's other female Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor led the tributes to her compatriot.

President Michael D Higgins, a big sports enthusiast, sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Portland Row native.

âMy warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington onÂ winning her gold medalÂ at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.â #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021

Rugby legend and current La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara sent his best wishes from France.

No chance of getting back to sleep!! 🥇🥇🥇🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 8, 2021

Inpho Sports photographer Tommy Dickson captures the scene from Kellie's home on Portland Row.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD hailed Harrington's fantastic win.

Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you. — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 8, 2021

From one Olympic gold medal winner to another, Michael Carruth hails the brilliant Kellie.

I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪âï¸🥊 — michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021

Former Olympian and world champion Andy Lee dropped into Portland Row to congratulate the Harrington family

Irish comedian and TV presenter Dara O’Briain also chimed in to hail Kelly’s victory in a “brutal” fight.

Well done Kellie Harrington! A brilliant goal medal for Ireland. Iâd love to say it was never in doubt but it looked like a brutal, petrifying flurry of punches in all directions; but she came out on top. Mighty stuff. Youâve done the county proud. — Dara Ã Briain (@daraobriain) August 8, 2021

Such was Kellie’s effect on the Olympic Games, even the official Olympics account confessed to becoming emotional when Kellie won gold.

Kellie Harrington had us tearing up 😭 pic.twitter.com/G8rkrff9Zr — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

While the darling of Portland Row is thousands of kilometres from Dublin, she reacted with pride and emotion when shown the post-fight scenes back home by RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley.

âI didnât even think anyone would be up watchingâ



Kellie Harrington reacts as @RTEsportâs @jacquihurley shows her the scenes from home as she boxed her way home to Olympic gold 🥇🇮🇪



What a momentâ¦ Weâre not crying, we just have something in our eyeâ¦ #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EmCzwdPLYC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 8, 2021

The Irish Embassy in Japan has honed its artistic skill throughout the games and designed a really cool poster for Kellie after she captured gold.

#ãã¯ã·ã³ã° ã±ãªã¼ã»ããªã³ãã³é¸æã🥇ã«è¼ãã¾ãããããã§ã¨ããããã¾ãï¼



Kellie Harrington wins #Gold for #IRL & becomes the new Olympic Champion! Congratulations Kellie on an amazing performance! We could not be more proud. What a way for Team Ireland to conclude #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/71OTNs89Ti — ã¢ã¤ã«ã©ã³ãå¤§ä½¿é¤¨ Ireland in Japan (@IrishEmbJapan) August 8, 2021



