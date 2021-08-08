Katie Taylor leads tributes as nation reacts to Kellie's golden moment in Tokyo

Kellie Harrington celebrates with her gold medal after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final at the Kokugikan Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The nation awoke early this Sunday morning to cheer on Kellie Harrington in her attempt to win Ireland's 11th Olympic gold medal - and the early-risers were richly rewarded by the brilliant Dubliner.

Here's how social media reacted to one of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.

Ireland's other female Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor led the tributes to her compatriot.

President Michael D Higgins, a big sports enthusiast, sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Portland Row native.

âMy warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington onÂ winning her gold medalÂ at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.â #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021

Rugby legend and current La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara sent his best wishes from France.

No chance of getting back to sleep!! 🥇🥇🥇🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 8, 2021

Inpho Sports photographer Tommy Dickson captures the scene from Kellie's home on Portland Row.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD hailed Harrington's fantastic win.

Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you. — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 8, 2021

From one Olympic gold medal winner to another, Michael Carruth hails the brilliant Kellie.

I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪âï¸🥊 — michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021