Katie Taylor leads tributes as nation reacts to Kellie's golden moment in Tokyo

The nation awoke early this Sunday morning to cheer on Kellie Harrington in her attempt to win Ireland's 11th Olympic gold medal - and the early-risers were richly rewarded by the brilliant Dubliner.
Here's how social media reacted to one of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.
Ireland's other female Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor led the tributes to her compatriot.
OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie! 🇮🇪🥇 https://t.co/QkGP72CTPX— Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) August 8, 2021
President Michael D Higgins, a big sports enthusiast, sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Portland Row native.
âMy warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington onÂ winning her gold medalÂ at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.â #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021
Rugby legend and current La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara sent his best wishes from France.
No chance of getting back to sleep!! 🥇🥇🥇🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪.— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 8, 2021
Inpho Sports photographer Tommy Dickson captures the scene from Kellie's home on Portland Row.
Amazing scenes in #PortlandRow 😍as @Kelly64kg's Family & Friends watch her fight and win the gold medal in #Tokyo2020 for @TeamIreland!! 🎉🥊💚🥇#boxing— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) August 8, 2021
📸 @TommyDD97 🇮🇪 #kellieharrington #kellie #CapturingHistory
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD hailed Harrington's fantastic win.
Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you.— MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 8, 2021
From one Olympic gold medal winner to another, Michael Carruth hails the brilliant Kellie.
I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪âï¸🥊— michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021