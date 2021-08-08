| 13.9°C Dublin

Katie Taylor leads tributes as nation reacts to Kellie's golden moment in Tokyo

Kellie Harrington celebrates with her gold medal after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final at the Kokugikan Arena during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

The nation awoke early this Sunday morning to cheer on Kellie Harrington in her attempt to win Ireland's 11th Olympic gold medal - and the early-risers were richly rewarded by the brilliant Dubliner.

Here's how social media reacted to one of the most iconic moments in Irish sport.

Ireland's other female Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor led the tributes to her compatriot.

President Michael D Higgins, a big sports enthusiast, sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Portland Row native.

Rugby legend and current La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara sent his best wishes from France.

Inpho Sports photographer Tommy Dickson captures the scene from Kellie's home on Portland Row.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD hailed Harrington's fantastic win.

From one Olympic gold medal winner to another, Michael Carruth hails the brilliant Kellie.

