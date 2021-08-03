After the shock, the stunned silence, the jaws being picked off the floor, we tried to make sense of what we’d just witnessed.

The concept of a man running a lap of the track and clearing 10 three-foot barriers in just 45.94 seconds had once seemed so dystopian, so absurdly out there, that it never seemed a viable reality.

How could it when, for the past 29 years, the time run by Kevin Young at the Barcelona Olympics had stood untouchable, alone, the 46.78 seconds he took to do the same task seen by many as unbreakable.

But this, as we now know, is a new era, one where shoe technology and advancements in track surfaces have made the impossible appear before our very eyes.

Karsten Warholm of Norway, one of the A-list stars of athletics, hacked an astonishing 0.76 seconds off the 400m hurdles world record in Tokyo yesterday, followed closely by Rai Benjamin of the USA, with a blazing 46.17, and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos took bronze in 46.72. None of those times had ever been run before 2021.

There are many in athletics who grumble every time technology is mentioned as a possible contributor towards fast times, deeming it an injustice to the talent and hard work of the athletes. They’re right. Then there are many who grumble that we can’t properly contextualise fast times any more due to all this. They’re also right.

But the radicals on both sides of this debate are wrong.

The truth is it’s possible to acknowledge that new-age spikes and super-responsive track surfaces have made a difference in the flurry of fast times we’re seeing while also acknowledging the freakish, outlying ability of the athletes who have run them. It’s possible to call them all-time greats and mean it, in spite of the benefit they received, not just because of it.

Walking around the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo yesterday, shooting the breeze with folk deeply embedded in the sport and various sports journalists – some of the most sceptical people on the planet – there was an acknowledgement that we’d all just seen something made possible through technology, while also being the undoubted greatest race in history. It can be both. It should be both.

The designer behind the new Mondo track surface used in Tokyo, Andrea Vallauri, said yesterday that it gives a 1-2 per cent performance advantage to athletes, made possible through rubber granules within its 14mm-thick composition and a “hexagonal design that creates small pockets of air,” adding that its production is the “same as a Formula One tyre.”

That last bit was an appropriate line to deliver, given Warholm himself, in conjunction with his coach and his sponsors Puma, revealed he had worked with the Mercedes Formula One team to develop the carbon fibre plate in the sole of his racing spike.

Yet in the aftermath of his greatest achievement, Warholm spoke out strongly with what looked like great frustration at the direction his sport was headed – specifically the evolution of Nike spikes that contain air pockets in the midsole along with hyper-responsive foam, the kind worn by his arch-rival Benjamin.

“He had those things in his shoes, which I hate,” he said. “Yes, we have the carbon plate but we have tried to make it as thin as possible. Of course technology will always be there. But I also want to keep it down to a level where we can compare results because that is important.

“I don’t see why you should put anything beneath a sprinting shoe. In the middle distance, I can understand it because of the cushioning. If you want cushioning, you can put a mattress there. But if you put a trampoline I think it’s bulls**t. It takes credibility away from our sport.”

Benjamin pointed out, quite rightly, that whatever benefit he or Warholm receives from their shoes did not fully account for them taking these times into the stratosphere. If it was that and that alone, then the fastest men in the world would have run a whole lot quicker than 9.80 in Sunday’s 100m final.

“I could wear different shoes and still run fast,” said Benjamin. “No one will do what we just did, I don’t care who you are. Could be Kevin Young, Edwin Moses, respect to those guys, but they cannot run what we just ran.”

He was right. What made this race so special, a once-in-a-generation experience, was that two men had ascended to outlandish heights in unison. This wasn’t David Rudisha or Usain Bolt way ahead of the pack.

It was a head-to-head between the two best to ever do it, athletes who – quite reassuringly – have never had the slightest whiff of suspicion surrounding their careers, set-ups or progression. That was reason enough for the sport to rejoice.

Sure, what was under their feet likely helped them along a little, but that progression in tech has been the case forever in this sport, and always will be. When all that chatter has settled, this race will remain the best there ever was.