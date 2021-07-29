Rory McIlroy praised American gymnast Simone Biles for joining Naomi Osaka in breaking the “taboo” on mental health in sport after a two-under 69 left him six shots off the lead on the Olympic Men’s event in Tokyo.

The Holywood star made four birdies and two bogeys in a weather-interrupted opening round at Kasumigaseki Country Club that left him tied 20th as Shane Lowry shot a one-under 70 to lie tied 31st on the 60-man field.

“It was okay,” McIlroy said after a day that saw Austria’s Sepp Straka fire eight birdies in a bogey-free 63 to lead by a shot from Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond and by two strokes from Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.

“I feel like I played better than the score suggests. It was sort of an inefficient scoring day. I drove it into the middle of the fairway on the three par-5s on made three pars.

“From those positions I should be making birdies. But overall I played pretty good, drove it well, that's the best I probably drove it in a while. Short game just wasn't quite as sharp as I needed to be on those par-5s and a couple other holes.

“But yeah two-under wasn't terrible, it wasn't anything to jump up-and-down about, but it was okay.”

McIlroy admitted that while the tournament feels like any other, hearing that Ireland had won gold in rowing made him feel he is participating in something bigger than his sport or himself.

He added: “We're staying in a hotel and the U.S. basketball team are there. We got a couple of German athletes. We're on the range today and we heard that Ireland won the gold medal in the rowing.

"So we're trying to concentrate a lot on what you're doing but you're also really interested in everything else that's going on around you. So I think that's the very cool part about it. You're competing in Olympic games but 30 minutes down the road everyone else is competing as well.

"I think that's the thing that, maybe not being in the Olympics last time, I didn't understand, like when your sport is in the Olympics and you're all a part of something that's a bit bigger than yourself, your sport and that's a great thing."

McIlroy said he was “a hundred percent” behind US gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of today’s all-around final to prioritise her mental health.

“I live in the United States and anything that came on the TV with NBC or commercials about the Olympics, it was Simone Biles, it was Simone Biles’ Olympics, right?” McIlroy said.

“So to have the weight of, what is it, total six million people combined in the island of Ireland. You got 300 whatever million, so the weight on her shoulders is massive.

"And just as I thought Naomi Osaka was right to do what she did at the French Open and take that time off and get herself in the right place, I one hundred percent agree with what Simone is doing as well.

“I mean you have to put yourself in the best position physically and mentally to be at your best and if you don't feel like you're at that or you're in that position then you're going to have to make those decisions. I'm certainly very impressed, especially with those two women to do what they did and put themselves first.”

McIlroy, who once walked off the course at the Honda Classic saying he wasn’t “in a good place mentally” insisted he has "a few more tools in my mental tool box to deal with things than I maybe had a few years ago."

“It's part of the job,” he said of dealing with pressure and tough questioning that comes at the Masters where he is trying to complete the career grand slam.

“Is it unpleasant at times for me? Yes. But that's just a part of what I do and where I find myself in my career… some people just have thicker skin than some others and can maybe just handle it a little better and are predisposed to handle it better. But some people have to know when enough's enough and I'm glad that at least the conversation has started.

“There’s been a few athletes that have really spoken up, Michael Phelps, Kevin Love, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles. I mean the conversation, it's not taboo anymore. People can talk about it just as somebody has a knee or elbow injury, if you don't feel right 100 percent right mentally that's an injury too.”

McIlroy is tied for 20th with tournament favourite Collin Morikawa, the Open champion and world No 3, while Lowry is tied 31st after he birdied the second, bogeyed the 12th but then birdied the par-three 16th for a 70 that left him alongside the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Joaquin Niemann and Marc Leishman.