Irish showjumping trio make individual final in Tokyo with clear rounds

Irish showjumpers Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny and Cian O'Connor all jumped clear rounds in the individual showjumping qualifying on Tuesday to make Wednesday's final.

O'Connor, a bronze medallist at London 2012, clocked a time of 88.66, the slowest of the three, while Allen finished in 85.18, with Kenny fastest in a time of 82.01. All three will be among the 30 riders in the final on Wednesday.

"Cartello jumped super, it felt fantastic and I was really pleased with the round,” said Olympic debutant Kenny, speaking afterwards to RTÉ Sport afterwards. "We have a very strong team, have a great group of horses. My horse feels in great form and we are very motivated to do damage. I was just seeing how the horse felt, I have never jumped him under lights before but he felt great and I feel very confident.

Read More

Bertram Allen, who partnered Pacino Amir, spoke about the importance of having no faults.

"The main thing was to be clear, the time was only going to come into it if we weren't clear, he said. "The course is fair but my guy is only nine and is a bit green to this level. It's a lot to take in. He tried his best and hopefully he'll be better for it."