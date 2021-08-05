Irish showjumping manager backs team to ‘kick on’ ahead of final despite absence of O’Connor

Cian OConnor and Kilkenny of Team Ireland compete during the Individual jumping final. The horse was later withdrawn from the team event. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Showjumping manager, Michael Blake, said today that despite the loss of the sensational partnership of Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny, his three remaining riders will “kick on to the finish” when the Team competition gets underway at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Baji Koen Equestrian Park tomorrow night.

The reserve partnership of Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro have been called up, and they joined Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro and Darragh Kenny with Cartello at today’s second horse inspection, all three passing with flying colours.

O’Connor’s Kilkenny was withdrawn last night after leaving the ring with a nosebleed during the Individual jumping final. The horse produced a spectacular round, narrowly missing out on a qualifying spot in the medal-deciding jump-off when less than half a second over the time limit in the first round.

The pair finished joint-seventh with Great Britain’s Scott Brash and Jefferson who returned precisely the same result. Coincidentally Brash withdrew his horse today with a slight injury, so the British team is also calling up a replacement partnership, Holly Smith with Denver.

Allen finished 15th and Kenny 17th in the individual final.

Expand Close Michael Blake. Picture: Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Blake. Picture: Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE

Blake, one of the biggest personalities in Irish showjumping and a nephew of legendary Irish writer and poet Edna O’Brien, said he has every confidence in Sweetnam’s Alejandro. “He has jumped double-clear in 5-Star Nations Cups and he wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t fit to be here. He’s a very experienced horse and Shane is a very experienced rider,” said the man from Scariff in County Clare.

"Obviously we are very disappointed with the loss of Kilkenny but there are many teams that will use strategy, using a fourth rider for the initial round tomorrow, and we would probably have done the same.”

Read More

Ireland got off to a great start on Tuesday, with O’Connor, Allen and Kenny all making it into last night's top-30 Individual Final.

“The first night I was delighted, but as the song says what a difference a day makes. We were going home a little bit with the tail between our legs last night, obviously we don’t want to be without Kilkenny, but I - and we as a country - we are fighters!

"I looked back at Bertram’s horse and he jumped amazing, a few little things we can improve, the same with Darragh and we’ve a fresh horse in Alejandro. So it’s all to play for. I’ve seen a few big names go in there and fall apart. We don’t intend to let it fall apart. I believe we’ll get through comfortably tomorrow and then we’ll re-group”, Blake said.

Ireland are drawn ninth to go of the 19 teams tomorrow, and the top 10 will go through to Saturday night’s final showdown for the Team medals.