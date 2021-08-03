Irish show jumpers all through to Olympics Individual medal-decider

Ireland’s show jumpers got off to a flying start in the first Olympic Individual qualifier at Baji Koen in Tokyo where all three produced brilliant clear rounds to qualify for Wednesday's medal decider.

Darragh Kenny led the way with a super-fast run with Cartello. The tough 14-fence track was already taking its toll by the time he rode into the ring, seventh to go of the 73 starters, but he scorched home in 82.01 seconds to finish with the second-quickest time.

This will be to his advantage in Wednesday's top-30 medal decider because he will be second-last into the ring, just ahead of the much-fancied British partnership of Ben Maher and Explosion W who were quickest around Tuesday's track.

The fabulous course of fences was filled with colour and course designer Santiago Varela gave them plenty to think about all the way around the 14-fence track.

Kenny’s Cartello breezed home without incident however. He’s only competed the horse at six major shows since getting him in May so they haven’t had a lot of time to gel as a partnership.

Previously ridden in the US by Irish riders Cormac Hanley and Lorcan Gallagher, the 14-year-old horse has plenty of experience however.

"He jumped the first jump phenomenal so I just felt OK I can go a bit here and get into a rhythm and sit back in the end”, said the Offaly man.

"For day one it’s tough, big jumps, the oxers are wide, spooky under the lights but the horse was incredible."

The horses in which both Bertram Allen and Cian O’Connor are riding are nine years old so Tuesday’s class was a big test. But they both rose to the occasion.

"It’s very exciting, we’ve been here in Tokyo now a while so to get in there and get that round behind us is great and I’m very happy with the horse," Allen said of Pacino Amiro.

O’Connor’s Kilkenny produced some sensational jumping. "All the Irish horses jumped well so we are very excited about the week ahead," he said.

The top 30 start again on Wednesday evening on a zero score and the Team competition begins on Friday.