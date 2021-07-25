Irish Sevens must make it count against the Americans

The realisation of the IRFU’s plan to get to an Olympics will unfold in the early hours of tomorrow morning in Tokyo, wrapping up with the scramble for placings, and progress through to the knockout stages on Tuesday. The missing link however is the opportunity to capitalise on this.

Having reached the promised land the first thing you do is flood social media with images and first-hand accounts of what it’s like. Not so easy if your communications team are a casualty of restricted squad numbers.

So, great to be there, but if IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora was looking for the cherry on top it would be the home-produced video of life in the Ireland Sevens Olympic bubble. So it goes.

That said it wouldn’t be an action-packed production. Anthony Eddy’s squad of 13 train for no more than an hour a day, leaving a lot of space to fill in an environment where it’s hard to put in the time. A down day – yesterday for example – sounds exactly what it is.

After countless hours of preparation it will be over inside two days, but that’s the Sevens format so players will be tuned in to that. And like any other tournament on the circuit it’s about getting to the knockouts and then reassessing. That goal can be scored by coming in the top two of your pool, or one of the top two third-placings across the three pools.

This is entirely achievable for the current group. They’ll hardly be crestfallen if they come second to South Africa in the opening game. It won’t define their tournament but to perform well would be a decent acclimatiser, especially if they could pick up a bonus point.

More likely Eddy’s side will have higher expectations against USA and Kenya. Their recent experience against a depleted USA at the GB tournament two months ago was positive, but the Americans will be stronger this time around. Kenya however may not be. A win over the US in that second game would be ideal.

Ireland Squad: Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis (capt), Ian Fitzpatrick, Foster Horan, Jack Kelly, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy, Hugo Lennox, Harry McNulty, Gavin Mullin, Greg O’Shea, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, South Korea

Pool B: Fiji, Great Britain, Canada, Japan

Pool C: Ireland, South Africa, USA, Kenya

Ireland’s Fixtures (Irish time)

Monday: v South Africa, 3am; v USA 10.30am

Tuesday: v Kenya, 3am.

(Followed by placings and knockout phase)