Irish Olympic team to continue with pre-Games training camp in Fukuroi City

The Irish Olympic team will continue with their training camp plans

IRELAND are pressing ahead with plans to have a pre-Olympic training camp in Fukuroi City even though dozens of Japanese cities have scrapped plans to host athletes before the Games.

“All things are going really well with our plans for pre-Games in Fukuroi City. The relationship is really strong, and we have weekly meetings with them.

“They have just created a lovely welcome video celebrating us coming to the city also, and the ties between Ireland and Fukuroi City and very strong,” according to a spokesperson for the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

According to reports in the Japanese media 40 of the 500 towns registered to welcome international athletes and personal have withdrawn from their duties due to growing concerns over Covid-19.

Yesterday the United States' track and field team cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team was due to train in Chiba, the prefecture neighbouring Tokyo, leading up to the summer Games, but cancelled "out of concerns for their athletes' safety", according to a statement from the Chiba administration,

"It is a shame they have decided to cancel, but I believe they made the best decision possible in the current situation," Chiba governor Toshihito Kumagai said in the statement.

Even though the International Olympic Committee announced last week that all athletes and support staff travelling to Japan would be offered the Pfizer vaccine, there is growing opposition in Japan to going ahead with the rescheduled Games.

This comes during the latest rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

On Sunday Japan reported its second-highest number of daily cases with 7,766, nearly matching the record high set in January.

Yesterday, Japan reported 123 deaths - the highest daily total in the nation.

Public concerns have also caused angst among sponsors, with a top executive of one, Toyota Motor Corp, saying company officials felt ‘conflicted’ over the desire to see the Olympics succeed and public concerns about holding the event during a pandemic.

"As sponsors, it breaks our heart to see public discontent aimed at athletes. To be honest, we are conflicted every day over what the best course of action is," said spokesman Jun Nagata.

The final decision on whether the Games go ahead rests with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is under political pressure as he faces an autumn general election.

He will delay the decision as long as possible in the hope that the current lockdown in Tokyo, as well as the arrival of summer, will result in case numbers decreasing.

But the majority of the local population will not be vaccinated when the Games get under way on July 23.

Meanwhile, Nhat Nguyen looks set to receive the perfect 21st birthday present next month – a slot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nguyen's participation in the men's singles badminton at the Games is set to be confirmed then.

Yesterday's cancellation of the Singapore Open, scheduled for June 1-6, means the Dubliner cannot be overtaken in the ranking list.

The Singapore event was the last tournament where Olympic hopefuls could collect points towards the Race to Tokyo ranking which decides who qualifies for the Games. It was cancelled due to travel complications amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ranked 60th overall in the world, Nhat is 26th in the Race to Tokyo ranking and with the top 34 assured of places he can start packing his bags.