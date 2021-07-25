Irish Olympic rowing team pulling together in race to shine the brightest on the biggest stage of them all

At the London Olympics in 2012, Ireland had a sole qualifier in rowing. Sanita Puspure bowed out when finishing fourth in the semi-final of the single sculls on Dorney Lake. Nobody passed too much heed.

Instead, the eyes of the Irish nation were focussed on the ExCel Centre in the London Docklands where the Irish boxers were performing to rave reviews. They ended with a record haul of one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The boxing squad at the 1956 Games also won four medals, but their collection consisted of one silver and three bronze.

Fast forward nine years and expectations have been flipped. Even though seven Irish boxers will be in action at the Olympics, including former world champion Kellie Harrington, it is the rowers who are expected to bring home the medals.

After all, rowing is the only sport where Ireland can boast two reigning world champions in their Olympic squad — single sculler Puspure and the lightweight double sculls partnership of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

Ireland have a record five crews — three of which include members from the redoubtable Skibbereen Rowing Club — in action on Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay.

It’s early days yet, but it could be a case of being careful what you wish for when it comes to anticipating success at Olympic level. High expectations can impact on performances, even if there is no audience. Irish rowing does not have the Olympic pedigree of boxing, which has delivered 16 Olympic medals over the last 67 years, more than every other sport combined.

The highly rated double sculls partnership of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne wobbled in what looked a straight-forward opening heat in the early hours of Friday morning, finishing last behind Poland, Switzerland and New Zealand. In yesterday’s repechage, they finished third but at the time of writing their medals chances are hanging by a thread.

But apart from the O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary — the latter is now a reserve on the all-conquering lightweight double crew — few of the other 13 Olympians are known outside the rowing fraternity.

Banbridge native Doyle acknowledged this recently. “I think we are very good, not at isolating ourselves, but restricting our exposure as a team. We have looked to manage the expectations coming from the outside. A few of my friends only figured out recently that I was going to the Olympics.”

Within the group itself, though, expectations are high. Aifric Keogh, who is regarded as the driving force of the women’s four crew, tells the story of the squad sitting down last spring, before they had qualified for Tokyo, and making the decision to send their best boat on a shipping container to Japan in April.

“We had to decide did we want our better boat to qualify or did we have the confidence to send it over and race in our second boat (at the final qualifier in Lucerne in May). We sat down and planned it out and decided to send the better boat to Japan.”

Unquestionably, the silver medal the O’Donovan brothers earned in Rio not only raised the profile of the sport in Ireland but raised expectations among the elite group of rowers in the High Performance Programme.

Paul O’Donovan is on a pathway to become arguably the greatest lightweight sculler in the world if Ireland win the gold medal in Tokyo. Already he has won four world titles, two Europeans and an Olympic silver. He’s not a naturally built lightweight, which suggests that away from the lights and the microphones he has to be extremely careful about what he eats, even if he burns thousands of calories every day.

It was his brother Gary who supplied the ‘bit of devilment’ and most of the classic one liners in their famous post-race interviews in Rio. In the absence of Gary from the boat, there are fewer jokes, which Paul puts down to “probably more my habitual personality; what I’d resort back to in uncomfortable situations, like talking to people.”

Nonetheless, there probably aren’t many Olympians comfortable quoting an ancient Greek philosopher in the course of an interview over Zoom. Suggesting it was impossible to compare Tokyo to Rio, O’Donovan, a medical student, went all philosophical.

“They say they’re all different in their own way. There was a pre-Socratic philosopher, Heraclitus, who said: ‘A man can never fall in the same river twice.’ I suppose that’s because he’s a different man and the river is always moving and changing as well. I’m a bit of a different person going into this Olympics.

“I was doing a bit of thinking there earlier in the year when I had time. It was like my experience of winning world championships and even the last Olympic silver medal. There’s almost a ceiling on how happy you can be for winning medals.”

He insists it is not the prospect of winning Ireland’s first gold medal in rowing which motivates him on a daily basis.

“We’ve always said we want to try and win the thing. But then, like, day to day, that’s not really what’s motivating you. You’re not getting up every morning thinking ‘Olympic gold medal — I have to go and win that and if I don’t train hard, I won’t’. You’d kind of lose your mind if you were thinking that every day. Mostly, what motivates us is just that we enjoy training every day, more often than not, anyway. Then, I suppose, if training is getting a little bit hard, you might be like, ‘Maybe it’ll be worth it in the end if you win an Olympic gold medal’. If you’re having a tired day or something, maybe you might look at that then. I don’t think I would too often to be honest. You have to set it to the back of your mind and get on with things.”

Interestingly, the squad had two separate pre-Olympics training camps. The lightweight crews completed their preparations under the watchful eye of former World Coach of the Year Dominic Casey in Banyoles in Catalonia, where the 1992 Olympic rowing regatta was held for the Barcelona Games.

The lightweight pair gave a dominant performance in yesterday’s opening heat at the Sea Forest Waterway. In tricky racing conditions, they were a class above the opposition and eased through to Tuesday’s semi-final after a convincing victory, by more than four seconds.

Equally impressive were the women’s four crew, which will be hunting for silverware in Wedneday’s final. They finished second to the Australian crew, who set an Olympic record in the heat.

Together with the other non-lightweight crews, they were were based in Varese in Italy under the supervision of the National Director of Rowing, Italian native Antonio Maurogiovanni, in the their final training camp before flying to Japan..

For Galway native Aifric Keogh, her introduction to rowing came as a first-year student at Coláiste Iognáid – or the Jes as it is better known in her native city.

“I didn’t know anything about rowing until I went to the Jes. I thought this (sport) is different and not many schools are offering it,so I went along and tried it out. The first years thinned out, but a good group stayed around, and we are still close friends. Ever since then, rowing has followed me wherever I have gone.”

Though there were times when she wondered whether the crew would ever get a chance to qualify for Tokyo, on reflection, all the waiting did help them in the end.

“We could never afford to take our foot off the gas in training during this whole period of uncertainty. We had to focus on the qualification race and make sure that we were ready when that opportunity came.”

Training alongside the other Olympic -boats at the National Centre in Cork provided daily motivation, according to Keogh.

“We have so many top boats in our team at the moment that if you beat or get close to Sanita (Puspure) or Paul (O’Donovan) and Fintan (McCarthy) or Ronan (Byrne) and Philip (Doyle), you know you are in with a shout. What our crews are looking for is be the top or second boat in the training sessions every week. This drives us to be faster.

“We are all here to win a medal. The team is going so well at the moment that if one boat wins a medal, I see no reason why we all can’t, because we are all so competitive,” she suggests.

O’Donovan can afford to be more philosophical. “It’s always nice to win a medal. But I’m not rowing to get a big collection of medals. I’m just rowing because I enjoy it.”