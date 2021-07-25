| 9.8°C Dublin

Irish Olympic rowing team pulling together in race to shine the brightest on the biggest stage of them all

Ireland has never won an Olympic gold medal in rowing but all that may be about to change in these Tokyo Games

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen during the heats of the Women's Lightweight Double Sculls Expand
Sean McGoldrick

At the London Olympics in 2012, Ireland had a sole qualifier in rowing. Sanita Puspure bowed out when finishing fourth in the semi-final of the single sculls on Dorney Lake. Nobody passed too much heed.

Instead, the eyes of the Irish nation were focussed on the ExCel Centre in the London Docklands where the Irish boxers were performing to rave reviews. They ended with a record haul of one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The boxing squad at the 1956 Games also won four medals, but their collection consisted of one silver and three bronze.

Fast forward nine years and expectations have been flipped. Even though seven Irish boxers will be in action at the Olympics, including former world champion Kellie Harrington, it is the rowers who are expected to bring home the medals.

