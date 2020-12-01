Irish Olympic boxing hopefuls must wait until next April for resumption of qualifiers

The Olympic boxing qualifying tournament at which the Irish squad will be bidding to secure places in Tokyo has been rescheduled for next April in London.

Three days into the European qualifier last March the tournament was suspended due to Covid-19. It will now resume at the Copper Box Arena in London running from April 22-26.

Belfast flyweight Brendan Irvine was the only Irish boxer to secure Olympic qualification last spring but nine other Irish fighters including former World lightweight champion Kellie Harrington are still in contention. The event will pick up where it left of last March.

All the weight categories for both men and women were halted at either the last-16 or quarter-final stage. A total of 176 boxers from across Europe remain in the competition will is been held across eight’s men’s weight categories and five for women.

Fifty qualification places are available for men and 27 for women.

In the women's qualifying section, Kellie Harrington and featherweight Michaela Walsh are two wins away from securing a place in Tokyo. Harrington meets a Polish lightweight in the last 16 while Walsh faces a French fighter.

European middleweight champions Aoife O’Rourke must reach the semi-final to guarantee herself an Olympic slot. She meets an opponent from Belarus in her last-16 bout.

In the men's category welterweight George Bates, light heavyweight Emmet Brennan are both two wins away from an Olympic spot. But heavyweight Kiril Afanasev and super heavyweight Dean Gardiner will have to win three bouts to make the cut for Tokyo.

Welterweight Aidan Walsh and middleweight Michael Nevin - who had recorded wins at the tournament before it was suspended - must reach the last six to secure their passage. The latter meets a fighter from Armenia in his last sixteen bout while Walsh faces a French welterweight.

It is anticipated that the tournament next April will be held behind closed doors.

Ireland’s highest ranked fighter Kurt Walker was beaten in the last session of the qualifiers before they were cancelled but he will get another chance at a world qualifying event next summer.

