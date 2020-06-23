Revealed: Some driving tests to resume on June 29, while instructors told they can no longer use test centre facilities

Some driving tests are to resume from June 29 and candidates will be required to wear a face covering, the Road Safety Authority has confirmed.

Tests for trucks, buses and motorcycles - excluding categories C1 and D1 - will resume gradually at the end of June.

A date for car tests has not yet been finalised, however they are expected to start back “at the earliest opportunity in phase 3”, the RSA said.

“It is envisaged that, in line with phase 3 of the government roadmap, motorcycle testing will be the first or our services to resume followed closely by truck and bus tests and finally a phased resumption to car testing.”

Final dates are dependent on the continued progression of the country.

Meanwhile, some driving instructors have expressed concern after the RSA sent an email yesterday outlining how they will no longer be allowed to use the waiting room or toilet facilities at test centres.

Instructors will also not be permitted to accompany candidates into the test centre or use the waiting areas “in order to conform with public health requirements.”

“In order to minimise any additional risks of Covid-19 contamination, public toilets at test centres will be for test candidates only,” the RSA said.

Aidan Jordan, director of Jordan School of Motoring, hit out at how instructors may have to stand out in miserable weather and wait for students to complete tests.

“Many students will be nervous and anxious waiting alone in the test centre prior to their driving tests,” he said.

“If an instructor needs to use the toilet, this is now forbidden and no exception has been outlined for those with medical needs.

“The Covid crisis could linger on for months ahead and we are expected to suffer due to a lack of modern facilities.”

There are currently more than 56,000 learner drivers waiting on tests.

Driver testers and candidates will be required to wear facemasks unless they are unable to do so due to health reasons.

“Customers will be provided with a face covering during the test which must be worn. If the customers cannot wear a face covering then they must confirm this in advance of the appointment,” the RSA said.

Customers will be asked to cancel their test appointment if they develop Covid symptoms in the days before or on the date of the test.

The RSA said no cancellation fee will apply for this.

Online Editors