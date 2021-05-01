Irish mixed 4x400m relay team secures Tokyo qualification after sensational run

The Irish 4x400m mixed relay team has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The quartet of Phil Healy (51.87), Chris O’Donnell (47.49), Sharlene Mawdsley (51.56) and Rio Olympian Thomas Barr (45.62) finished third in the semi-final at the 2021 World relay event in Chorzow, Poland.

They smashed the Irish national record with their 3.16.84 effort, which was sufficient to secure them qualification for the rescheduled Tokyo Games in July.

They were the fourth-fastest team in the event and will be aiming for a medal in tomorrow’s final.

But they have achieved their primary aim to securing a place in the Olympics.

The Irish Women’s 4x100m team of Sarah Lavin, Sarah Quinn, Kate Doherty, and Molly Scott also impressed and secured 10th place overall. The team finished 4th in heat 2, with the time of 44.53, just short of seeing them progress to tomorrow’s final. The performance did however secure a place at next year's World Championships in Oregon.

The 44.53 time was just 0.3 off Olympic qualification, but the team can still secure one of the few remaining Olympic spots over the coming months.