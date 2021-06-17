Ireland's track cycling team for the Olympic Games confirmed

Team Ireland has officially selected the track cycling team who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four athletes and two reserve riders have been named to compete in the Madison and Omnium for men and women. The team will compete in the Izu Velodrome from the August 5-8.

The Madison is a fast moving endurance track relay event that involves two rider teams taking turns to compete over 30km (women) 50km (men), with points awarded at different intervals. The resting rider has to touch the racing rider when changing over, via a hand-sling or a push. The Omnium is a multiple-race event, with four races being held in one day, where riders are awarded points for their finishing position which are totalled at the end to find their ranking.

In the Women’s Madison, Rio Olympian Shannon McCurley will be joined by Emily Kay, with Kay also competing in the Omnium. McCurley has been no stranger to international success for Team Ireland, winning silver in the Scratch Race at the European Championships in 2019. She became Ireland’s first track cycling Olympian in 2016, competing in the Keirin, a sprint event, before switching her focus to the endurance based track events.

Kay is a relatively new Team Ireland member, who has been performing extremely strongly on the world stage in the Omnium in particular, including a podium finish at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Canada in 2020, where she won bronze. Lydia Gurley will be travelling as the reserve cyclist for the team.

The Men’s Madison will be Mark Downey and Felix English, an exciting pairing who have already spent a stint in this Olympiad ranked number one. One of the two will also compete in the Omnium, which will be decided closer to the Games. Downey hails from a family steeped in cycling, his father Seamus also competed in the Olympics for cycling – at the LA Games in 1984. English has been a regular feature on Team Ireland squads over the past ten years, and together with Downey secured the final Tokyo qualification berth at the World Championships last year, in a drama filled 200 lap race. Fintan Ryan will be travelling as the reserve cyclist for the team.