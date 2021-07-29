Shane Ryan produced an outstanding swim in the heats of the 100m butterfly in Tokyo on Thursday to break Brendan Hyland’s national record. Ryan clocked 52.52 seconds to take 0.06 off Hyland’s mark, which placed him 37th overall, well ahead of his ranking (48th).

“It was really good,” he said. “I haven’t swam that event since December. I haven’t trained butterfly at all. It was just an event where I had the time and the opportunity so I might as well do it on the biggest stage and enjoy it. This was a stress-free swim. I knew I could do something pretty fast in it. I just executed the race really well and I’m really happy with the time. I was quite surprised by it.”

A shoulder issue had led to the 27-year-old withdrawing from the backstroke at the Olympics and he revealed it had cost also him some fitness on the build-up.

“Leading up to the Olympics, I’ve been really, really struggling,” he said. “We couldn’t put in any work on fast tempo stuff, freestyle or backstroke, but backstroke mainly because it’s orbital above head and the force you put down is really excruciating pain so it was a really hard decision to make, but we had a chance to make history in the relay and we did. I had to put those guys first.”