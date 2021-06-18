Ireland's Olympic rowing team revealed: Record number of participants ready for Tokyo

A record 13 rowers competing in six boats has been named for next month’s Tokyo Olympic regatta which takes place in the Sea Forest Waterway.

There were no late surprises. The rowers who qualified the boats for the Games have all retained their places.

Building on the breakthrough achieved by the O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary at the Rio Games five years ago when they secured Ireland's first Olympic medals in rowing, the crews are poised deliver more success in Tokyo.

The team includes multiple world and European champions and medallists. Ironically, the O’Donovan’s partnership has been dissolved with Gary being replaced by another Skibbereen rower, Fintan McCarthy, in the lightweight doubles.

On the back on their successes since 2019, the Paul O’Donovan-McCarthy partnership is arguably the gold medal favourites in Tokyo.

O’Donovan is now one of Ireland’s most decorated athletes. As well as an Olympic silver medal, he has won four world gold medals and two European gold medals. The pair won the World Championship in 2019 and their second European title in Varese, Italy, last April.

“We have worked hard since we set our Olympic goal, and it is nice to be officially selected ahead of the final weeks of preparation. Fintan and I are ready to push on and excited about doing some racing, and we can see that our teammates are equally driven and striving for excellence,” said O’Donovan, who is a student doctor. His older brother Gary is the crew’s reserve.

At the World Championships in 2019 Ireland qualified four boats: the lightweight men’s double sculls, women’s single scull, men’s double scull and the women’s pair, coming home with two golds and a silver medal on the way to securing their places.

At the final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne last month, the women’s four and the lightweight women’s double scull stormed home to book their tickets. Unlike the other four crews the rowers in these two boats could not be changed before the Olympics.

World champion Sanita Puspure will be the first Irish athlete to compete in Tokyo as the heats of the women’s sculls are scheduled for Friday, July 23, prior to the official opening ceremony. The double sculls crew of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will also be in action in the heats on this day five weeks.

It is a special day for Skibbereen Rowing club who have four members: Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey – the latter pair are currently students in UCC and row for the university club – selected on the team. Two others, Gary O’Donovan and Lydia Heaphy, are named as reserves.

Aoife is a daughter of Dominic Casey, the former World coach of the year, who is the coach of the Irish lightweight crews at the Games. It is also a historic day for Killorglin where both Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley learned the sport.

The officially selected rowers for the Games are:

Lightweight Men’s Double Scull (LM2X)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen)

Paul O’Donovan (Skibbereen)

Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen – Reserve)

Women’s Single (W1X)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

Men’s Double Scull (M2X)

Ronan Byrne (UCC)

Philip Doyle (Belfast BC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel) - Reserve

Women’s Four (W4-)

Emily Hegarty (UCC)

Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC)

Aifric Keogh (UCC)

Tara Hanlon (UCC) - Reserve

Women’s Pair (W2-)

Monika Dukarska (Killorglin BC)

Aileen Crowley (Old Collegians BC)

Lightweight Women’s Double Scull (LW2X)

Aoife Casey (UCC)

Margaret Cremen (UCC)

Lydia Heaphy (Cork) (Skibbereen)