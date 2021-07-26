Ireland Rugby Sevens team get a tough lesson in Olympic debut against South Africa

Terry Kennedy of Ireland is tackled by of Siviwe Soyizwapi of South Africa during the rugby sevens men's pool C match between Ireland and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland’s Rugby Sevens faced a tough start in their Olympic debut in Tokyo today, sliding to a 33-14 defeat in their opening group game against South Africa.

Gavin Mullin and Terry Kennedy both bagged tries for the Irish, but they couldn’t stem the tide from a rampant Springboks side, which had taken the lead three minutes in when Zain Davids shot through a gap in the Irish defensive line.

“They kicked to our corner early doors and we struggled to get out,” said Irish captain Billy Dardis. “It was pretty tough. We were either trying to attack out of our half or else defend in our half. Those two areas of the game can be quite draining, and they just capitalised. They’re extremely dangerous when they have the ball, especially counter-attacking, they can turn you inside out.”

His teammate Greg O’Shea cut a frustrated figure afterwards. “I don't think we stuck to our game plan, really, we kind of played into South Africa's hands,” he said. “They're one of the top teams in the world so if you're making mistakes and giving turnovers to them, they're going to punish you. We just needed to hold onto the ball but we had a lot of turnovers, and you can't be giving them it, it's as simple as that.

"We had fast lads in Terry (Kennedy) and Jordan (Conroy) on the wings but just didn't give them the ball. It's nearly a cheat code on the wing for us, so we'll try and improve on that and go hard in the evening.”

Ireland got to half-time still in contention, 14-7 down, but Justin Geduld extended the South African lead and Chris Day and Stedman Gans soon put the game to bed. Ireland will face a short turnaround before their second game, facing USA at 10:30am Irish time today. Their final group game is against Kenya on Tuesday.

“We’ll really have to put on a big performance if we want to keep our hopes alive in this tournament,” said Dardis. “USA are one of the best in the world, they qualified in the top four, with lots of power up front and lots and lots of pace. We know exactly what’s coming so it’ll just be about sticking to what we do and sticking to the plan. Dust that one off and get on with things.”

O’Shea’s focus also quickly turned to the next challenge. “That's the beauty of Sevens, you have two if not three games a day so you can just park it now and go again, you're not waiting another week like the 15s lads, so we'll put this aside and go again.”