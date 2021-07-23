| 21.8°C Dublin

In parts the Olympic opening ceremony was beautifully evocative, in parts it dragged on like a bad mass

Cathal Dennehy

Naomi Osaka of Japan lights the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony. Picture: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Expand

Naomi Osaka of Japan lights the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony. Picture: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Outside the stadium they gathered in their thousands, their energy, their enthusiasm, laying waste to the notion so liberally bandied about in recent months that this was an Olympics Japan doesn't want.

Among them was a small but extremely vocal group of protestors, carrying their 'NOlympics' flags and chanting into megaphones, the noise carrying all the way into the arena as the serene open sequence began. Don't believe everything you read, though, about the locals being vehemently opposed to these Games.

The truth is, this is an event most of Japan wants very much - some just don't want it right now. But on that note the International Olympic Committee has always been clear: there could be no re-staging of this party, stripped and all as it may be of its proper soundtrack, its full depth of character - the riotous, technicolour brilliance its long-awaiting locals had anticipated.

