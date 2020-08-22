'In 2016 we lived together, trained together and rowed together. We were a bit fed up with each other by the end of it'

The O'Donovan brothers. Paul and Gary. You can't really mention one without the other. They aren't exactly co-dependent like Ant and Dec - after all, Paul has claimed two world titles solo - but people enjoy them as a duo all the same.

Last week was the four-year anniversary of the Rio Olympics, when the Skibbereen siblings went from relatively unknown to world famous in the time it takes to row 2000m - plus a few minutes for post-race interviews.

From A to B as fast as you can, pull like a dog and all that. It's hard to think of anyone in Ireland who became as well known as quickly - and did it on the back of universal acclaim rather than for some scandal with the suffix 'gate' attached to it.

Olympic medals. Parades. Sponsorships. The Late Late Show. The Graham Norton Show. Being able to get away with a masturbation joke on the Graham Norton Show (that one was lost on Marion Cotillard).

For two brothers from West Cork who were obsessed with rowing, this exposure to celebrity must have been a shock, but has it changed them from the genuine, fun-loving competitors they were before their lives took a turn?

"I don't know what I would have been like if we didn't have the success," Gary says.

"People are changing all the time anyway," his brother adds. "I was in my early twenties in Rio. I'm 26 now, Gary is closer to 30 now. We are going to be different."

Gary, the more talkative of the two, takes up the point.

"Sometimes I think about how my life is so similar to what it was when I was ten years old. You are driving out to the rowing club on a Saturday morning, and it is warm, and you are just excited to be going rowing. In that kind of capacity, my life hasn't really changed in 20 years, and I'm still able to get excited about it. My life is closer to what it was in 2016 than my friends would be, because they are all in jobs and are moving around the world. I'm still driving out to the rowing club in Skibbereen."

Okay, so they didn't start swaggering around regattas with an entourage trailing behind them but the brothers do admit that there were some distractions after the Olympics: nights out to be had, photos to be taken, hands to shook, products to be endorsed. However, they aren't willing to concede that the six-month post-Rio whirlwind was anything other than an enjoyable postscript to their ultimate goal - rowing, competing and winning.

"Especially in the first few months after Rio, we were doing a lot of media stuff and weren't doing as much training as we would have liked, but we knew that was the best time because we were a good bit away from any big event," Paul says."

"We have done different things over the years, going to awards or events or stuff like that," Gary adds. "Some of them went really well, others we might have said afterwards that it was a bit of a distraction from the job. The job is rowing and to win medals. Some things are fun to do but you have to sacrifice them for training.

"We are learning all the time. We are able to balance these things better now than we would have done after Rio. The best promotion we can do for rowing is to win medals. All the newspapers, magazines or TV appearances in the world are no good if we don't win medals."

The brothers have certainly stayed true to that principle. Since Rio, Paul has won two world championship golds in the lightweight single sculls and two in the double, one with club-mate Shane O'Driscoll and the other with Gary.

Although, even if they don't feel any different to four years ago, they certainly look different. Gary's lockdown beard has come in nicely and Paul, while not quite getting his hair to Chuck Noland in Cast Away levels, could probably throw Wilson into the single scull for a row down the River Ilen without it feeling completely forced.

They've had time to change up their looks given how the year has unfolded. If the forces of 2020 hadn't shunted us into the darkest timeline, Paul and Gary could have been aiming to go one better in Tokyo a week or so ago. Then again, given the competition to even get into the Irish boat, there could have been just one O'Donovan or none at the games (Paul insists despite all his success that his seat is still far from secure).

As it is, there was no Olympics for the brothers to compete in, and no cutthroat preliminary race against their friends and colleagues in Skibbereen to cut the five contenders to an Olympic twosome.

They are ruthless about the competition to represent Ireland. There is no massive desire on their part to keep 'The O'Donovan Brothers' phenomena going unless they are the best men to deliver a gold medal for Ireland.

"Nah, just the fastest two," Gary says.

"Whatever boat you have the best chance in, you want to be in that one," Paul agrees.

The Irish rowing team have a unique situation where they have a boat qualified for the lightweight double sculls race in Tokyo, but five men who could justifiably sit in it. Besides the O'Donovan's, there is Shane O'Driscoll and Fintan McCarthy (both world champions in their own right) as well as Fintan's brother Jake, who has rowed well at the European championships previously.

"We feel like there are a number of combinations we could put out that could win, but only two people can get selected," Gary says.

All going well, next March or April will see the five men race across every available combination. The fastest two will go to the Olympics. It might have seemed like a feelgood family story ahead of Rio but the reality is that Paul and Gary were the two strongest performers. Nothing more than that.

"There are four or five guys all within a few seconds of each other," Paul says.

Gary, who will likely be fighting his three club-mates to partner Paul, sums up the unpredictability of the race before the race.

"It is very tight," he says. "It is so damn close between us that it is hard to know which two will get it."

In the meantime, the O'Donovan's have pared back their training given the Olympic-sized void in their schedules. There is a European championship pencilled in for October, but they aren't certain if that will ultimately go ahead.

For now, they are tipping away in Skibbereen and enjoying some time at home with friends and family.

Still, two hours rowing every morning and 90 minutes after lunch, six days a week, isn't exactly a holiday, although the extended period back in West Cork has been a refreshing change to the often hectic travel schedule of top-level sport, and Paul admits that when you are training, living, traveling and competing with someone all-year round, it can be a test - even when it's your brother.

"If you are spending a lot of time with anyone, you are going to get a bit ratty with them sometimes," he says.

"In 2016, we lived together and we trained together and we were rowing together. We were a bit fed up with each other by the end of it but that would be the case when you are spending a lot of time with anyone, whether you are rowing with them or they are your brother or not."

The duo don't seem overly concerned with what the postponement of the Tokyo games means for the prospect of an Irish medal, nor whether a 12-month delay will impact their drive to keep going out on the water, day after day, week after week.

Gary refers to rowing almost as a compulsion. His brother doesn't disagree and the two finish the interview musing on what has driven them to the pinnacle of Olympic sport, and why it could be what keeps them there.

Gary: I can't really put my finger on why I'm so obsessed with it.

Paul: I think it's mostly just the enjoyment of rowing.

Gary: The thrill of the race as well. We had a training session recently with seven or eight of us and you just knew we would end up racing. You'd almost get the same excitement going into the rowing club on a Saturday than you would for a world final.

Paul: There is good excitement to the races.

Gary: There's an escalation of commitment as well, where we have gone so deep into it, and gone so far, that it would be an awful shame to stop now and let it all go to waste.

Paul: Sometimes, it's best not to question these things too much.

Irish Olympic medallists Paul and Gary O’Donovan Paul were speaking as part of Team Visa in Ireland. Visa is the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic Games and has announced its commitment to the 90+ Team Visa athletes, offering them the opportunity to extend their relationship with Visa though 2021.