'In 2016 we lived together, trained together and rowed together. We were a bit fed up with each other by the end of it'

Gary (left) and Paul O'Donovan are targeting more medal success as they look ahead to the rescheduled Olympic games. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Expand

Gary (left) and Paul O'Donovan are targeting more medal success as they look ahead to the rescheduled Olympic games. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Will Slattery Twitter Email

The O'Donovan brothers. Paul and Gary. You can't really mention one without the other. They aren't exactly co-dependent like Ant and Dec - after all, Paul has claimed two world titles solo - but people enjoy them as a duo all the same.

Last week was the four-year anniversary of the Rio Olympics, when the Skibbereen siblings went from relatively unknown to world famous in the time it takes to row 2000m - plus a few minutes for post-race interviews.

From A to B as fast as you can, pull like a dog and all that. It's hard to think of anyone in Ireland who became as well known as quickly - and did it on the back of universal acclaim rather than for some scandal with the suffix 'gate' attached to it.