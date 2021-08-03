'I’m just so grateful and feel so lucky to be standing there on the Olympic podium' - boxer Aidan Walsh gets his bronze medal

Michaela Wash of Ireland kisses her brother Aidan Walsh with his bronze medal that he won in the men's welterweight division at the Kokugikan Arena. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Aidan Walsh has been presented with his Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo.

The Belfast welterweight confirmed afterwards he had fractured his right ankle when he landed awkwardly after his victory celebration leap on Saturday. He had to withdraw from his scheduled semi-final against GB boxer Pat McCormack due to the injury.

McCormack was beaten in last night’s final by the brilliant Cuban Roniel Iglesias.

The Belfast welterweight was wearing a moon boot during the medal presentation ceremony, but he dispensed with his crutches when he stepped into the ring.

Read More

“It all happened so quickly, especially because I dreamt of securing an Olympic medal for so long. It was just pure enthusiasm to do that I did. And I am sure that everybody else who was in that situation would have done it.”

Though the injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament, winning the bronze medal was "absolutely amazing".

Expand Close Michaela Walsh congratulates her brother Aidan Walsh ahead of the medal ceremony at the Kokugikan Arena. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michaela Walsh congratulates her brother Aidan Walsh ahead of the medal ceremony at the Kokugikan Arena. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“It was years and years of hard work to get there. I’m just so grateful and feel so lucky to be standing there on the Olympic podium with the other top athletes. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“You always want to test yourself against the best, but this time it wasn’t to be. I’m sure there will be other opportunities to compete against the other top competitors in my weight class and I am looking forward to that," said Walsh when asked would he have liked to test himself against the Cuban.

“Of course, it has been a roller-coaster few days. But if you told me before I came out there that I would be an Olympic bronze medallist, I would have said happy days. I’m standing here now as an Olympic bronze medallist. It’s something."