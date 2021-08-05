The family and community of Irish boxer Kellie Harrington reacted with jubilation as she narrowly edged her Olympic semi-final bout 3-2 against Thai fighter Sudaporn Seesondee this morning.

As the judges gave Dubliner Harrington the nod, the lightweight fighter’s native Portland Row in the inner city erupted.

Car horns could be heard beeping continuously and jubilant crowds could be heard at the family home as Kellie’s brother Joel recounted his sister’s success to RTÉ after her win.

“In her most nervous moment, where she should have shut down and went stiff; she loosened up and expressed herself and took it home.

“I’m just numb, me sister is in an Olympic final like, there’s just nothing like it, it’s incredible I just don’t know to say. I wouldn’t be the most emotional but that got them flowing [tears], yeah,” Joel said while laughing.

“It was nervy but I knew Kellie with her coaches, her coaches were excellent throughout the fight, it’s important that they get a massive amount of credit. John Conlan, in particular, in the third round was excellent with her adjustments with her head and then, to be fair, I think she was comfortable in the last round,” Joel told RTÉ.

Joel said his sister earned her stripes in Tokyo over “10 or 12 years” and that her success now makes up for “all the times a fight didn’t go her way in the past and she would be crying in the kitchen to me Da. This is what it’s all about, Olympic fever,” Joel said.

Kellie’s mother Yvonne is known as a nervy spectator, but the anxiety became so much that she took to the back garden to pray while her daughter shone in Tokyo.

Kellie Harrington will bid for Olympic gold on Sunday morning.

Kellie Harrington will bid for Olympic gold on Sunday morning.

Yvonne wasn’t the only one that let the occasion got the better of them as Kellie’s father Christy confirmed the family dog may need a trip to the vet such was the fright it got when the victorious roar was let out by the family and neighbours at the family home.

Christy described Kellie as a “gem” and described it as “priceless” how his daughter has flown the flag for Ireland.

Kelly will fight Brazilian boxer Beatriz Ferreira on Sunday morning at roughly 6am Irish time in a bid to become just Ireland’s third ever Olympic gold medallist after Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor.

“I’ll tell you what, regardless of the colour of the medal, obviously it’s a massive thing, a massive achievement, to have the support of the people back home, to put a smile on the nation’s face, it’s just great,” Kellie told RTÉ Sport in Tokyo after her bout.

“If I had won here today or not, I would have told them to keep smiling because it’s still an incredible journey and I’m just happy to be able to lift all of those people.

“I know I don’t look really happy because my emotions and my relief have just hit the floor, because I can’t really believe what’s happening.”

