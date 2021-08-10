Gold medallist Kellie Harrington and bronze medallist Aidan Walsh at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's boxers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington has vowed to make no immediate decision on whether or not she will defend her Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris games.

“I don’t know yet, I have no idea,” said Harrington after arriving at Dublin Airport this afternoon as the 31-year-old begins to weigh up a future which will involve either remaining in the amateur ranks or following predecessor Katie Taylor by turning pro.

“I haven’t really slept properly since the fight and I’m just looking forward to putting my feet up.”

Harrington also revealed she may have to already order a replica medal.

“There’s a scratch on it already and I’ve no idea how it happened so I might have to get a replica,” added Harrington, before embarking on a tour of Dublin’s streets en route to her family home in Portland Row.

“I haven’t shed a tear yet. With Covid restrictions, there are almost more media here than my friends and family so this is all weird for me.

“Everyone’s saying I’ve a great community but I’ve been saying that for years. Yizzer mustn’t have been listening to me. When I see them, I’m sure I’ll be bawling my eyes out.

“I’m no fame-hogger. What is fame, do you know what I mean? I’m about humility. You can be famous and be a ‘you know what’.

“I haven’t replied to any messages on social media or anything because I don’t know where to start. For me it’s about where I’m from. Everything else is overwhelming.

"People tell me I speak so well but that’s just me. What you see is what you get.”