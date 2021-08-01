There was no joy for Ireland’s Kurt Walker in his medal fight at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Lisburn featherweight lost to his American rival Duke Ragan in their quarter-final bout at the Kukugikan Areana on a split 3-2 decision. In truth the verdict could have gone either way.

After a magnificent contest three of the judges scored the second round in favour of the Irish champion while four of them sided with him after the third round but it still wasn’t enough to get him over the line. His ambition was betrayed by a poor first round which the American won on all five cards.

So, the American went through to the semi-final on scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29. It was a cruel way to lose. Walker felt it had done enough in the final two rounds to win but acknowledged that he was second best in round one.

Not surprisingly the Irish champion, who has medalled at European level, stalked his opponent in the early stages of the contest. But Ragan would have anticipated this given that US coach Billy Walsh first spotted Walker’s talent when he was a teenager and invited him to join the High Performance squad prior to the 2012 Olympics.

Ragan looked fast and got through with early shots while staying out of range. Walker was unable to land anything of substance and the Ohio born fighter clearly won the round and this was reflected in the judges’ scorecards. All five gave the round 10-9 to the US pro and that was a serious setback to Walker’s game plan.

Walker’s problems increased in the second-half of the fight when a cut near his right eye starting to bleed more profusely. But the Irish fighter responded magnificently and had a lot of success, and crucially it was enough to secure the round from three of the judges.

The two fighters looked out on their feet in the final round, though Walker insisted afterwards that stamina wasn’t an issue and Ragan was holding him. Walker was the busier fighter and it was enough to convince four of the judges to give him the round.

Unfortunately he needed all five to give him the nod but just fell short. So despite knocking out the world champion, the Lisburn fighter goes home without a medal.

“I’m devastated but that’s boxing. 3-2, that’s the way it goes. I’ve done well in this tournament and I’m proud of myself," said Walker moments after the contest.

He accepted that the first round had got away from him.

“He just let me go. I knew he was super-fast so I wanted to see how much of his jab would get through but it didn’t. I knew I would be able to push the second and third, but I was just a bit too late.

“I haven’t watched it back but I thought I was better in the second and third but it was so close. He took the first, I know he took the first. I thought the second could have been clear to me, but I don’t know. I haven’t watched it back. I might have been taking shots that I can’t remember.”

Walker insisted that he had no regrets.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be here a year ago. To come and dominate and show everyone back home how good I am. I’m proud.

“The first (round) was just a chess game and he was better. I’m not tired. I’m as fit as a fiddle. It was more him dragging me down, pulling but that’s smart stuff. He’s smart, he’s a professional, he knows what to do, he knows how to tidy up.”

Commenting on the decision to allow professional fighters compete in the Olympics, Walker added: “That’s the rules. It’s an amateur game but that’s the rules. I’ve beaten pros before so I can’t complain about being beaten by a pro.”

While Walker acknowledged that his opponent was top class, he felt he had done enough to win.

“I believe on my day I’m better, just with a little bit of a better start. I had two great starts in my first two fights and I’m normally a slow starter. So I’ve been doing well but he was just the better person in the first.”

Walker now plans to take a month off to spend time with his daughter and family.

He didn’t commit to a future in amateur boxing