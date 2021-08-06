'I was feeling like I was in shock myself' - Ireland's showjumping team withdrawn from Olympics after fall

Shane Sweetnam of Ireland falls from Alejandro at the 9th fence during the jumping team qualifier at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland crashed out of the Jumping Team competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Baji Koen tonight when Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro were eliminated for a fall.

The grey gelding was impressive over the early part of the course, but when he over-reached and pulled off a front shoe at the first part of the triple combination he paddled it, jumped the next two elements, and then continued around the course jumping erratically.

By the time he arrived at the water-tray oxer at fence nine the horse's concentration seemed to be completely gone and, paddling fresh air and poles here again, he came tumbling to the ground.

The remaining two team members, Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro and Darragh Kenny with Cartello, didn’t compete.

“He started off okay,” Sweetnam explained. “He’s an experienced horse, normally he’s very good but he pulled his shoe going into the triple combination, whether that hurt him, but it definitely rattled him and then after that you could see he was very unsettled and wasn’t like himself really.

"He’s a very sensitive horse and whatever happened going through the combination it really flustered him and he forgot what he was doing. He’s jumped lots of rounds and been a great horse. I was feeling like I was in shock myself. Hopefully he’ll be okay and bounce back from it.”

He was bitterly disappointed that team chances were now dashed. “That’s the biggest thing. In this new format everyone counts so it’s very hard for the team. We’re out now, that’s the negativity of having a three-man team because there’s no drop score.

"These things happen. As you can see there’s another couple of teams falling out of bed as well.

"There’s no chance of the others coming in and the team making it to the top ten and risking injury to their horses who already jumped earlier in the week. It would’ve been silly for them to risk their horses for a no-hoper,” he pointed out.

A lot of horses were backing off the colourful, brightly-lit course again tonight in Baji Koen but Sweetnam said Alejandro wouldn’t have been bothered by that.

"He’s jumped a lot of night classes, he won the 5-Star earlier in the year in Wellington (USA) under the lights. He’s jumped a lot under lights and he started off settled tonight.

"I really think when he pulled the shoe he got rattled. After that he was just really, really nervous. It’s gutting. It’s my first time in the ring this week and it’s a hard one to swallow but this is the sport we’re in and there are days that you are on top of the world and days you hit the bottom of the bucket,” said the man who has long been a rock in the Irish side.

The top ten teams from tonight’s competition go through to tomorrow’s team medal decider.