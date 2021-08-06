Sport doesn’t care. It really doesn’t. Worked your ass off for five years for this moment? Big deal. Ploughed your time and your savings and most of your existence into mastering this one performance? So what. Tough luck.

Like Apu in The Simpsons, sport has the cognitive dissonance to tune out from your complaints and your concept of fairness and send you out the door with an emotionally detached “thank you, come again”.

But when it’s three years until you can come again, what then? Watching Natalya Coyle’s medal dreams get trampled by an unwilling partner on Friday, it was hard not to think of that misnomer people tell kids when it comes to sport, something that if they hang around long enough they will soon realise was a steaming pile of equine dung: You get out of it what you put into it.

In a generic sense, it has some truth. The hard workers typically acquire mastery quicker, and are usually the type you find at elite levels. But in a specific, N-equals-one sense, it’s nonsense.

Natalya Coyle didn’t get out of it what she put into it. Ever since the 2016 Olympics she worked for this day, only to be paired with a horse that had as much interest in jumping fences as it had in heading to the gymnastics centre and attempting a Yurchenko double pike on the vault.

This was a blind date gone badly wrong. Her horse, Constantin, clobbered one fence early then outright refused, as it had with another rider. Coyle held her emotions together while her medal dream vaporised before her eyes. One of her rivals couldn’t do the same.

Germany’s Annika Schleu was on track for gold in the modern pentathlon when her horse, Saint Boy, also decided he was having absolutely none of it. Schleu kicked and jostled, trying to muster some movement.

Saint Boy pricked its ears and stared into space like a delinquent teen being given out to by his mother for not cleaning his room. I can hear you, I’m just not listening to you.

For those unfamiliar with modern pentathlon, it consists of five events: fencing, swimming, show jumping and a combined finale of pistol shooting and cross country running.

It was founded by the man who came up with the modern Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin, the events based on the ideal version of a Greek soldier who could be dropped behind enemy lines and find their way back. As such, they must be able to ride an unfamiliar horse. Safe to say if Constantin was knocking around in the 1800s, such a soldier would have been a goner.

Coyle was fourth at the time of her incident and wound up 24th. Schleu was leading at the time and slipped to 31st after abandoning midway through her performance. Both know the territory that comes with their sport, but knowing you might get hurt by something you love doesn’t lessen its impact.

How did the president of World Pentathlon react?

“Maybe there were a few moments that were not so nice but I tell you – the horses are absolutely excellent,” he said. “We tested them and they were well prepared, and there is no basis for athletes to complain. It is only because of the athletes themselves if they were not successful. Everything was genius.”

A strange definition of genius, you’d say, but empathy is not the strongpoint of most men who’ve risen through the hobnobbing world of hotel lobbies to the highest positions of sports governance.

Looking at Coyle, it was easy to see a parallel to so many others. Sport doesn’t care that Sanita Puspure was ready to win gold in 2020 but not in 2021. It doesn’t care that Jack Woolley had victory in his hands until the final few seconds. Sport doesn’t want to know about Thomas Barr’s clipped hurdle or Ciara Mageean’s torn calf or Rhys McClenaghan’s finger catching the handle of the pommel horse.

Sport is an equal-opportunity hater. It bequeaths luck and fame and medals in random ways, sometimes dishing out to those least-deserving, sometimes smiling at those who worked hardest and having itself a right giggle.

Read More

As viewers, that’s what makes it so compelling. We claim we watch for the joy, but some part our Schadenfreude selves takes satisfaction when it all goes wrong, at least for those we don’t know. Few areas of life are as ruthlessly divisive between those with such tiny differences in performance.

Not knowing who’s about to soar through the sky and who’s about to stand in place, wanting the ground to swallow them up, is what keeps us riveted.

It’s the greatest form of drama, but it’s just a pity some of the actors have to suffer so much when they didn’t even fluff their lines.