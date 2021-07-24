Heartbreak for Dublin's Jack Woolley as taekwondo fighter loses in dying seconds in Tokyo

Dublin’s Jack Woolley saw his title hopes dashed in heartbreaking circumstances at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, the 22-year-old taekwondo fighter losing his opening 58kg contest in the dying seconds to Argentina’s Lucas Guzman.

Woolley created history just by being there, Ireland’s first ever representative in Olympic taekwondo, and hopes were high he could contend for a medal, going in as the sixth-ranked fighter.

He trailed through the opening round, which he lost 9-6, but recovered well in the second, landing a series of strikes to edge 13-12 in front ahead of the final round. However, he couldn’t quite hold his opponent at bay and he was overtaken in the dying moments, with Guzman taking victory 22-19.

“I’m very disappointed, everything was good in the lead up, in our prep, I felt physically great going in,” said Woolley. “I walked in today and something just didn’t click, it just wasn’t my day.”

However, the loss doesn’t fully spell the end for Woolley, who can still secure a place in the bronze-medal fight depending on how Guzman fares in the rest of the competition. If Guzman qualifies for the final today Woolley will get the opportunity to fight in the repechage, where he can set up a place in a bronze-medal fight.

“I have to keep my fingers crossed and hope for the best this evening. Sport is unpredictable. I hope everyone else he fights has a similar performance to me, but we have to see – he has to get to the final first.”