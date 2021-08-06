German cycling coach Patrick Moster banned for racist comments at the Olympics

German cycling coach Patrick Moster has been banned until the end of the year by world governing body the UCI after making racist comments about rival riders during the Tokyo Olympics.

Moster was caught on camera urging German rider Nikias Arndt to "catch the camel drivers" as he rode behind Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Algeria's Azzedine Lagab during the men's time trial last week, with the comments clearly audible on German station ARD's broadcast of the race.

The 54-year-old was subsequently sent home from the Games by the German Olympic Sports Confederation, with the German Cycling Federation removing him from international competition for an indefinite period and handing him a corresponding paycut.

On Friday, the UCI made its own ruling in the case by banning Moster from playing any role in competitions until January.

A statement said: "Mr Moster has acknowledged before the Disciplinary Commission that he had committed a breach of the UCI Regulations and agreed to the imposition of a suspension until 31 December 2021, during which time Mr Moster may not participate in any capacity in any competition or activity authorised or organised by the UCI, a Continental Confederation or a member National Federation.

"The UCI underlines that the sanction imposed by the UCI Disciplinary Commission is in addition to the measures taken by Mr Moster's National Federation, the Bund Deutscher Radfahrer.

"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling."

Moster, who has been in his post as sports director with the cycling team since 2012, has faced calls to resign following the incident.