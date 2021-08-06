Gardiner makes history in American shut-out

Steven Gardiner of Team Bahamas celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m Final. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the 400 metres final, becoming the first athlete to win Olympic gold in an individual men’s event in his country’s history, after a carefully balanced race shut out the Americans over a distance they once dominated.

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia took silver, becoming the first male athlete from the South American nation to win an Olympic medal in athletics.

Kirani James of Grenada grabbed bronze, his third medal in the event and his country’s first of the Games, after winning gold in 2012 and silver in 2016. He is the first athlete to win three Olympic medals in the men’s 400m.

American Michael Cherry finished a disappointing fourth ahead of his compatriot Michael Norman to continue the country’s poor run in the event.

The USA had won seven straight golds beginning in 1984 to 2008, with two podium sweeps during that stretch.

But they have failed to win the title since, with James securing gold in 2012 and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk winning in Rio five years ago.