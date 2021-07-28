Former President of the GAA Liam O’Neill says that we could “absolutely” get Gaelic games into the Olympics by 2040.

“Who would have said 20 years ago that we would have skateboarding in the Olympics?” he said on Newstalk this morning.

“If you don’t look out for possibilities the easiest thing in life is to say no and then that’s a full stop, it can’t take place. We actually have a vision for the Gaelic games, that we would internationalise it, we could give people the experience of playing our games,” he said.

Mr O’Neill first proposed bringing the Gaelic games to a more international arena in 2014 when an underage South African GAA team were welcomed to Croke Park.

“At that time it seemed fanciful to have a world games, but we achieved that in 2015, and in 2019 we had 97 teams from abroad talking part,” he said.

Read More

The World Games in Waterford in 2019 had not only teams of Irish diaspora, but native people from countries abroad who have fallen in love with GAA.

“The most amazing group that came to that World Games was a group from Galicia in Spain, where Gaelic games have started in villages there the same way they started here in the 1880s, set up of their own volition because they love the game,” said Mr O’Neill.

“It might surprise people to think that the local station in Galicia was broadcasting our All-Ireland final live,” he added.

The European County GAA Board was formed in 1999 with four teams, and there are now over 100 Gaelic games teams playing across Europe in 27 different countries.

Mr O’Neill believes we need to look “over the horizon” and start working towards getting the GAA to the Olympic Arena.

“We would need to internationalise it, to get the world games on a sound footing, to have teams from their local areas playing and representing their countries, and to a large extent that has already happened spectacularly,” he said.

“In New York last year, the New York championship was won by St. Barnabas, playing American born, New York born players, and they beat Sligo in the final which would be one of the more traditional clubs,” he added.

Mr O’Neill said the “possibilities are endless” for raising GAA to a more international status, but we need to “get our show together” at home first.

“Probably the fastest growing sport abroad at the moment is Ladies Gaelic Football, but we have challenges here at home before we talk about expanding to a world games.

"We have to get our show together here and unify our organisation, and give men and women equal opportunities. When we do that, and we will do that, we’ll be in a much stronger position to promote the games and to promote the idea in a number of years’ time, that we could have it at the Olympic games,” he said.