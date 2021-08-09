From Tokyo to Portland Row: Kellie’s win lifts the nation beyond cloud nine

A neighbour of Kellie Harrington's family, from Portland Row in Dublin, Aeo Gately watching her box on a big screen when Kellie contested the Tokyo 2020 Olympics lightweight final bout against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Celebrations on Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city after boxer Kellie Harrington won an Olympic Gold medal.

Celebrations on Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city after boxer Kellie Harrington won an Olympic Gold medal. Photo: Mark Condren

One word, gold. It’s all that was on Christy Harrington’s mind when he ran out of his house on Portland Row seconds after his daughter Kellie won in Tokyo.

“This is real gold. We’ve had Celtic Tiger fool’s gold. Kellie is bringing home real gold. That’s what she’s doing,” he shouted with deserved pride.

Things will never be the same again for the Harringtons. Things will never be the same again for Portland Row.

Despite being a European and world champion, Kellie had been relatively anonymous up to a month ago, except for in the sporting community, in the north inner city of Dublin, and not too far beyond that.

Now she is a household name and face, she has made her mark, she has proved her point and she has lifted the nation.

After 18 months of doom and gloom, worry and weariness, the Portland Row pugilist has punched the pandemic off the front page for at least a day.

The cheers from the street were tribal, they were for ‘one of our own’. But the good people north of the Liffey and south of the Royal Canal will share Kellie with us all because they know we all need her. They’re sound like that.

It might have been damp and dark in Dublin’s north inner city, but from 5am, people started to gather. Peeping out of doorways, giving a thumbs up to each other, the anticipation grew.

It was the day they had been waiting for, but there was an air of tension too.

Could she do it? Could Kellie win? Would it be silver or gold?

The colour of the medal didn’t matter, Kellie had said, after guaranteeing herself bronze when she fought Imane Khelif.

The colour of the medal didn’t matter either when she beat Sudaporn Sessondee. But wouldn’t gold be the icing on the cake? Wouldn’t it just be brilliant after all the hard work, the focus, and the sacrifices?

In a small square halfway up the street just yards from Kellie’s front door, a mysterious truck pulled up just after 5am and within minutes, a large TV screen was erected for the locals who all looked like they were in training for the Paddy’s Day Parade with their tricolour flags and hats.

When Kellie left for Japan, her family home stood out on the street with its flags and bunting, and a banner with her name and picture on it.

But as her success grew, the whole street joined in, and yesterday morning it was like someone had distilled the spirit of Italia ’90 down to a purer essence and poured it over this corner of the capital 31 years later. Flags, bunting, posters, and signs filled your eyes. It was like the good old days. To use local parlance – the place was buzzin’.

As the minutes counted down, around 200 people stood nervously in the little tarmac square in Dublin watching a little canvas square in Tokyo on the big telly, and then Kellie walked into the ring, beamed live on to her own street.

Portland Row let out a cheer. Kellie was back on home turf. Nails were bitten. Children stared wide-eyed at the screen.

And then at 6am, round one started, and it didn’t look easy for Kellie.

You could sense the nervousness in the air, and that became accentuated when it was announced that things were leaning in favour of the Brazilian, Beatriz Ferreira, when the bell sounded after the first three minutes.

But round two saw grit and determination, strategy and style, and Kellie’s neighbours sensed she was not giving up. But it was too close to call. Had she done enough?

The judges seemed to think so, but the fact the scales tipped in favour of Ferreira after the first round still hung in the air like a hangover.

At the start of round three, there was a frenzy of excitement, as both Kellie and Ferreira traded punches and put it up to each other, and when it ended, the tension was palpable.

But then the shout came from the screen: “She’s done it,” and Portland Row erupted.

“Ole Ole Ole,” they shouted, all looking at an emotional Kellie on the big screen.

Then there was a dash down the road to 28b, where Kellie’s family were just coming out their door with tears in their eyes.

“It’s magnificent. It’s like being in Alice in Wonderland,” Kellie’s dad Christopher said as he tried to take in what had just happened.

“Kellie was already a European champion. She was already a world champion. But now she is an Olympic champion. It’s on another level.

“You can’t get higher than that. It’s special. It has lifted the nation. The rowers led the charge, now Kellie.

“Cloud nine is over. We’re beyond that. We’re after going higher than Richard Branson and all his gang, and they paid billions for it. We got it for free,” said Christy.

“This can inspire people to try and achieve for yourself. It’s not just about boxing or sport. It’s about life, anything, it doesn’t matter what it is, writing songs, poetry, ballet. It doesn’t matter.”

Kellie’s mother Yvonne was jumping up and down with tears in her eyes.

Known for being too nervous to watch Kellie’s fights live, she said she might watch it today.

Champagne corks popped and every car that passed the door tooted its horn in celebration.

Kellie’s brother Joel was proud as punch.

“She’s done it. When she should go nervous and go stiff and go to ice, she loosens up and expresses herself. It’s what she does. She’s the best in the world. Gold,” he said.

The singing began, and the media scrums.

Cameras and microphones jostled for position, all in front of the little terrace house that has now become the centre of the universe.

Friends and neighbours came in scores to congratulate, to sing, to share, and to join the party.

The cheers turned to song. The theme from The Lion King, with Kellie’s famous Hakuna Matata, blared out from a speaker. No worries indeed.

The Eye of the Tiger, and the ballads, like The Rare Ould Times continued the fitting theme tune.



Kellie’s brother Christopher, who manages a ladies football team in Iceland, had surprised his family by flying in to Dublin on Saturday night.

Smiling proudly, he said he was glad he made the decision.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else but here with my family on a day like this,” he said.

“It’s pure magic.”

The talk now has turned to the homecoming, and what sort of welcome Kellie will get.

“That will mean more to Kellie than a gold medal,” Joel said.

“To see that she can bring joy and happiness to people.”