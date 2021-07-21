From Kellie Harrington to Greg O’Shea, here’s your ultimate armchair guide to Team Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics

AFTER a year’s delay the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally upon us, and excitement is building across the country as Ireland will be represented by a group of very talented athletes.

Team Ireland makes history even before the competition starts as the largest Irish team in Olympic history.

It features 116 athletes in 19 different sports, the first to ever exceed 100 qualifiers, and it is 50pc larger than the team that competed in Rio 2016.

This Irish team is also historic by including the first Irish women’s hockey team in Olympic history, and the first ever Rugby Sevens team.

In addition, it is featuring our first ever competitor in Taekwondo, Jack Woolley, by way of his top seven world ranking at the end of 2019. Ireland’s first ever ‘mixed’ relay teams will also take part in athletics.

So, if you want to get involved and cheer on the team in green, here’s everything you need to know.

When does it start?

The action started today with the softball, football and baseball competitions. The official opening ceremony takes place on Friday, July 23, at 8pm, Tokyo time, which means it will feature on Irish screens at 12noon due to the eight-hour time difference.

Boxers Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington have been chosen as the Irish flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.

Boxing

Seven boxers will represent Ireland in the games, with Brendan Irvine named as captain of the squad. The squad includes Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh, Emmet Brennan and Kurt Walker.

The first rounds will take place between July 24 and August 2, and the remaining 16 boxers will compete in the finals in all weight categories, from August 3 to August 8.

Hockey

The women’s hockey team made history as the first ever Irish women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympic Games when they beat Canada in November 2019.

This year’s Olympic team will be mostly formed from the record-breaking squad with a total of 19 players.

The competition dates are as follows, Ireland v South Africa (July 24), Ireland v Netherlands (July 26), Ireland v Germany (July 28), Ireland v India (July 30), Ireland v Great Britain (July 31).

Rugby sevens

The rugby sevens competition will take place from July 26 to July 31 at the Tokyo stadium. The matches are played at a very fast pace with seven minutes per half and a two-minute break between halves.

The Irish men’s squad will kick off their challenge against South Africa on Monday, July 26, at 3am Irish time, and includes Love Island heart-throb Greg O’Shea.

Ireland will then take on the USA on the same day at 10.30am Irish time.

On day two, Tuesday, July 27, Ireland will take on Kenya at 3am Irish time.

The men’s competition will come to a head on Wednesday, July 28, at 10am Irish time.

Medal hopes

In boxing it is thought that Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington will both bag silver medals in their respective events.

In rowing, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan are predicted to win gold in the men’s lightweight double sculls while Sanita Puspure is predicted to also secure gold in the women’s single sculls.

It is also thought that Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will win silver in the men’s double sculls.

In golf, bets are on for Rory McIlroy to win gold.

When will it all end?

The Games will conclude at the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8, at 12noon Irish time.