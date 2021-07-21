| 25.8°C Dublin

From Kellie Harrington to Greg O’Shea, here’s your ultimate armchair guide to Team Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics

With the opening ceremony just two days away, the men and women flying the flag for Ireland in Japan have already made history

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who will be flagbearers for Team Ireland at Friday's opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, with Games mascot Miraitowa at the Olympic Village this week. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile
Lightweight boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who will be flagbearers for Team Ireland at Friday's opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, with Games mascot Miraitowa at the Olympic Village this week. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who will be flagbearers for Team Ireland at Friday's opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, with Games mascot Miraitowa at the Olympic Village this week. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Lightweight boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Lightweight boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who will be flagbearers for Team Ireland at Friday's opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, with Games mascot Miraitowa at the Olympic Village this week. Photo: Brendan Moran/ Sportsfile

Seoirse Mulgrew

AFTER a year’s delay the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally upon us, and excitement is building across the country as Ireland will be represented by a group of very talented athletes.

Team Ireland makes history even before the competition starts as the largest Irish team in Olympic history.

It features 116 athletes in 19 different sports, the first to ever exceed 100 qualifiers, and it is 50pc larger than the team that competed in Rio 2016.

