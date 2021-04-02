Fresh doubts over staging of this year's Olympics following shock cancellation of Diving World Cup in Tokyo

FRESH doubts have emerged over whether the rescheduled Olympic Games will go ahead in July following the cancellation of the Diving World Cup which was due to take place in Tokyo from 18-23 April.

Irish Olympian Oliver Dingley together with teammates Clare Cryan, Tanya Watson, and Ciara McGing were due to fly out next weekend for the six-day event which was due to be held at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre. The event was the final qualifier for diving ahead of the Games.

But in a dramatic development late last night FINA, the international governing body of the sport, cancelled the competition because the organisers’ planned Covid-19 precautions "will not properly ensure athletes’ safety".

A Swim Ireland spokesperson confirmed they had received an email from FINA last night announcing the cancellation. They subsequently relayed the shock news to the athletes who were due to travel next weekend. No new date or venue has been announced for the event.

No diver has yet qualified for the Olympics. A European based qualification event may now be held at the European Championships which are scheduled to take place in May when it should be clear whether the rescheduled Games will go ahead.

In their letter to National Federations, FINA criticised the Japanese government which it claims "did not take all the necessary measures to ensure successful and fair" competition.

According to the BBC, FINA took the decision after receiving what it described as "worrying" information about the organisers’ proposed Covid-19 strategy, through its taskforce.

"In their view, this plan will not properly ensure health and protection guarantees to participants," continued the letter.

It is understood Fina is also unhappy that: (a) Several Japanese embassies around the world are yet to issue visas to nations who planned to compete; (b) Rising costs associated with Covid-19 countermeasures, which FINA has been asked to pay for and (c) The insistence on a new three-day quarantine prior to the event which would require late changes to pre-booked travel.

FINA’s decision will send shock waves through the sporting community as the Diving World Cup was due to be the first test event at an Olympic site, as well as being the first international sporting event hosted by Japan since its ban on foreign elite athletes entering the country was lifted.

Online Editors