Ireland's Thomas Barr reacts after the first semi-final of the Men's 400 metres hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Fine margins, a game of inches, and in the end just a single one of them cost Thomas Barr a place in the Olympic final. A frustrating weekend for the Irish in Tokyo went from bad to worse on Sunday night as the 400m hurdler endured the worst kind of heartache – that of remorse, regret, and a lingering sense of what might have been.

Barr’s hopes of advancing now rest upon an appeal the Irish team management is expected to lodge concerning potential infractions by athletes in another heat, with a decision expected later tonight. If either of the athletes concerned are disqualified, Barr would advance to Tuesday’s final.

It's understood one potential infraction relates to a lane infringement, with the other concerning 'hooking', the process of athletes dragging the trail leg around the hurdle at a lower height than the barrier. Either one, if proven, would result in disqualification. Technical officials in Tokyo will first have to review video evidence of the race in question, then determine if the Irish have grounds to officially lodge an appeal.

For Barr, a successful result would offer a ray of light in what was a gloomy night.

Up until the seventh hurdle tonight, it had been the race of Barr’s life, but between the sixth and seventh is when he shifts from 13 strides to 14, chopping that lengthy gait slightly, which brought him closer to the hurdle than he’d have liked upon take-off.

Barr’s trail leg clattered it, sending him off balance and costing him his momentum. He nonetheless dug in, powered home, but his fourth-place finish in 48.26 wasn’t enough, not at this level, in an event that is more loaded with depth and class than at any time in history.

“I always know I’m mentally in good shape because something like that won’t throw me off,” he said. “I will dig in. Someone could throw a brick at me from the stands and I will still go.”

He certainly did still go, Barr winding up fourth in his heat and ninth overall, his frustration compounded by the fact that his time would have been enough to win the final heat, had he had such luck of the draw. But this was a weekend where the luck very much deserted the Irish, from Rory McIlroy’s putt lipping out in that battle for a medal, from Aidan Walsh’s foot injury costing him a shot at silver or gold, from Rhys McClenaghan’s finger catching the handle in the pommel horse, his medal chance evaporating in an instant.

The Olympics are kind to some, cruel to many more. Barr felt their full brunt tonight.

“For it to fall apart like that in a split second is frustrating but that’s the game I’m in, the hurdles, and I was one of the unlucky ones,” he said. “It’s such a shame because that’s the second fastest time I’ve ever run and it’d probably have been 47-something. It was frustrating. It’s going to be a tough one to follow. I came in here as a contender, I’ve been a contender all year and I couldn’t do it on a day where I felt really good.”

His time of 48.26 was astonishing given the circumstances, the second fastest of his career, behind only the 47.97 national record he ran to finish fourth in the Rio Olympics final.

“I knew it’d take a PB (to advance). I was getting into the blocks and the last thing I said, ‘we’re getting a PB here, there’s no two ways about it.’ But I killed my momentum by hitting that hurdle, it knocked me quite hard and I think that was the difference in me not beating (Alexis) Copello.”

Barr’s heat was led home by the gold-medal favourites Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin, who clocked 47.30 and 47.37, with Copello third in 47.88.

“It will be tougher now watching the final, knowing I could have been in it,” he said. “I just hope they run so fast I would have been nowhere near the medals.”

Barr was adamant, however, that this was not the end of the road, that he would return next year for both the European Championships and World Championships.

“It’s great to be a part of this event, it’s paving history at the moment,” he said. “It would have been nice to be able to get into the Olympic final. If I had come out of this in worse shape, then I might have said maybe it’s time to wind down.

"But I know I’m in the best shape of my life, and that could have been a PB. It will give me a little more confidence in the three year cycle now to Paris once the body allows me.”



