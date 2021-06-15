First batch of Irish athletes officially selected for Tokyo Olympics

Fionnuala McCormack is set to compete at her fourth Olympic games. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The first batch of Irish athletes have been officially selected for next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Five marathon runners and two 50k race walkers will compete in Sapporo in the first week of August.

In the women’s marathon, Fionnuala McCormack, who is competing in her fourth Olympic Games, will be joined by Cork’s Aoife Cooke. In the men’s event, Stephen Scullion, Paul Pollock and Kevin Seward give Ireland a full team of runners. Pollock and Seward also competed in the marathon at the Rio Games in 2016.

Donegal’s Brendan Boyce, who will be taking part in his third Olympics, was the first athlete in any sport to achieve an Olympic qualification time, takes part in the 50km walk along with Rio Olympian Alex Wright.

These races were originally scheduled to take place in Tokyo but were moved to the more northern city of Sapporo, where the temperatures were considered more suited to endurance events. Sapporo previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972.

This is the first of two Team Ireland Tokyo announcements for athletics, with the second one scheduled for early July, and which will name the track and field athletes who will be selected, as well as athletes in the 20km Race Walk.

Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland Performance Director, said:

"This has been a unique, protracted and challenging qualifying campaign for these athletes with postponement, change of venue, limited qualifying opportunities, and the vagaries of the new qualification system.

"But these athletes have risen to the many challenges and now are primed to put in their very best performance on the greatest of stages."

Team Ireland has currently 10 officially selected competitors across four sports. But 79 athletes have achieved qualification spots, with many more waiting on final ranking confirmation.