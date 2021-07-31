Farming the Olympic Games experience

On the eve of his Olympic debut in Sydney 2000, Jamie Costin found himself in a quiet communal area in the athletes’ village watching the athletics on TV with Sonia O’Sullivan. It was the last few days of the Olympics and athletes who’d finished their events were out enjoying themselves.

Sonia had dropped into the village ahead of her 10,000m final two days later and Jamie couldn’t believe he was in the same room as Sonia who’d won silver in the 5,000m four days previously.

“I remember sitting there going, what am I doing sitting in a room with Sonia?” Jamie says about a string of surreal moments. “I remember looking around the village one day and Muhammad Ali came in, I was going mother of God. Haile Gebrselassie’s running around the village.

“I was on the phone one day and Gebrselassie ran past me and I just went ‘howya’ and he gave me this big smile ‘hello’! I just felt like I was an imposter in Sydney.”

A few years previously, Jamie and Pierce O’Callaghan – his best friend who would also become his coach – were doing a 10-miler in Deer Park, Dublin when they threw it out in conversation about trying the 50k walk. They saw a gap in the market.

“20k is hard. 50k is harder. No Irishman has gone to the Olympics in 50k since John Kelly in 1968. So, let’s be the Irish people to break the four-hour barrier and bring 50k walking in Ireland into the 21st century. We’re going to be hard men and we’re going to do 50k,” smiles Jamie, shaking his head.

“I wouldn’t advise any athlete of mine ever to do anything like that. It was ridiculous. That ended Pierce’s career. Pierce ended with chronic fatigue syndrome after it. We trained really hard but not as smart as we should have because we didn’t know what to do.

“I was 22 when I qualified for the 50k in Sydney. And Pierce was 23 and he retired because we hurt our bodies a lot. I was probably a bit lazy and didn’t push myself as hard whereas Pierce pushed right through it and he hurt himself that much. We were very green, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Jamie finished 38th out of 39 finishers in the 50k walk in Sydney with nine competitors not finishing and eight disqualified. There was no high performance director back then so it was left to athletes to map the next Olympic cycle. Jamie had an annual grant of £9,000 to keep him going but they had a plan.

Rob Heffernan emailed Polish racewalker Robert Korzeniowski – who won gold in the 20k and 50k walks in Sydney – to see if they could train with him. He agreed. Jamie sponged everything.

“He (Korzeniowski) didn’t see us as a threat so he was absolutely open with every single thing. He was like, ‘Here are two young fellas, I can learn English off them’. And he was unbelievably direct with us, giving us advice saying, ‘Lads what are ye doing? Your training is nuts’. He was the catalyst for change in Irish walking.”

Jamie felt in great shape before the 2004 Olympics in Athens and, unlike four years previously, he felt like he belonged. He spent the final weeks training on the Peloponnese coast in Greece.

One morning, with a week and a half to go until the 50k walk, Jamie had his training session done by around 8.30am. He dropped Korzeniowski off at his accommodation and continued on in his rented car when he was involved in a head-on collision with a water truck.

Jamie says he remembers everything. He remembers a pain like nothing he’d felt before. The accident took place around an hour away from Athens but it took the full day for the emergency services to get him to a hospital. There, he was told within hours that two vertebrae in his back were broken. Pat Hickey arranged a Lear jet to fly him back to Dublin where he was taken straight to the Mater Hospital. “In Greece, the care wasn’t brilliant. And when they turned me over in the striker bed [in the Mater], it was the first time my back was up. I was getting cleaned and all the glass from the accident was still in my back three days later,” Jamie says.

“I was very lucky to not have any paralysis because as a surgeon said to me at one stage – he was showing students around – [he said] look we’ve a good millimetre at play there before it hits the spinal cord. So that’s how close it was to being a different outcome, you know.”

Jamie was also able to count on the help from medical experts he met through athletics to help him make a full recovery. He spent five-six months in a body-cast from his neck to his hips and recuperated in his family home in Ring, Co Waterford.

About a year later, he began to slowly return to training. Was the accident life-changing? “I came back the exact same. It wasn’t a life-changing experience. I believed then that I was an unbelievably fortunate person in a fortunate place,” he says.

“Just before the accident we went into the sea. We got Peter the physio to take photographs of us and we’re both just going, ‘We are so fortunate to be here’. Beautiful beach. Peloponnese coast. Nobody there. And we’re racing the Olympics in nine days’ time. Life can’t get any better than this. I believed I was very fortunate to be in that position beforehand.

“All it made me do was be determined to say that this isn’t the last line on my athletics biog. That’s not good enough, I want to come back and do better. So I finished 43rd in Beijing,” Jamie quips about his Olympic experience four years on from the accident.

“I came back and thought I’d do better but I didn’t. So it just shows you life’s a bitch. I worked hard but it didn’t work out. To get to the finish line was about all I could manage. And I wouldn’t even say an achievement because it was very, very tough. And the only reason I finished that day was because of Athens.”

Three Olympics qualified for, two competed in, and still Jamie’s head was turned by trying to get to London 2012 when he would be 35.

“I’ve unbelievable support from my family all through my career but I think it’s very important to have a very good friend. And with Pierce I’ve the best friend in the world. After Beijing he was going, ‘Don’t be a fool. You’ve been a fool for the last four years, you should have retired. Now I’m telling you as a friend, stop beating your head against the wall, you’re not going to be top eight’.

“You need somebody like that to ask you the hard questions to say: are you demented? You’re 31 years of age, you’ve living off €12,000 a year. All my friends had houses, this is like the boom. I didn’t even have a car until 2004 or 2005. But I still felt I had more to prove to myself.”

Jamie did three 50k walks from the end of 2011 into 2012. He didn’t get the qualifying time so he tried a 20k walk on the qualification cut-off day in Bergen, Norway. He didn’t get it. That evening in pricey Bergen, he spent €60 on two small glasses of whiskey for himself and a Polish physio to mark an ending.

The following year Jamie married his girlfriend, Zuzi, a two-time Olympic race-walker from Slovakia. His life experiences through athletics helped him there too.

“I didn’t want to get married when I was an athlete because you’re selfish enough being an athlete. I’d seen people retire and marriages break-up within a year because they’ve been in training camps all their lives as adults then they go home and they’ve to live together. And there’s so many people I know have gotten divorced after finishing athletics careers. I didn’t want to make that mistake.”

Jamie and Zuzi have two sons, Tiarnach (5) and Tommy (2), and they’ve taken over the family dairy farm in Ring. Pre-pandemic, old athletics friends would often visit and Jamie laughs as he reckons his cows have been milked by more Olympians than any cows in the world.

He’ll be in Tokyo to support the athlete he coaches, South African Marc Mundell, in the 50k walk. “He’s like Brendan Boyce - the really tough, nasty conditions really suit him,” Jamie says.

“Everybody that goes to the Olympics goes through – there’s no easy road. You’re living hand to mouth and you’re trying to get there for this one day every four years.”

Jamie also coaches his 15-year-old niece, Doireann. Last Friday week, they watched on TV as the countries were introduced in the opening ceremony of the Olympics and himself and Zuzi found themselves telling Doireann the stories they had about nearly every country.

The people they knew. The places they’d been to. The friends they’d made. He could see Doireann’s eyes light up. “You see that’s just lit a fire. I don’t know if it’s a fire that will take her anywhere but it’s just the possibilities of what she can do.”

And possibilities were something her uncle never gave up on.