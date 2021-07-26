| 13.2°C Dublin

‘Everything came back and hit me at that moment’

Ireland rugby sevens captain Billy Dardis reflects on the long journey that has brought him and his team-mates to Tokyo

Billy Dardis leads the Irish Sevens team that made history in becoming the first rugby team to compete for Ireland at the Olympic Games. Photo: Sportsfile

Billy Dardis leads the Irish Sevens team that made history in becoming the first rugby team to compete for Ireland at the Olympic Games. Photo: Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

It was in his first quiet moment that it finally hit him, the sight of the ultimate destination looming into view and forcing him to reflect on his journey. Minutes after Billy Dardis led the Irish rugby sevens side to Olympic qualification last month, he gave one of the most memorable, emotional interviews of the sporting year, then retreated into open-spaced isolation on the pitch in Monaco.

Everything came back and hit me at that one moment,” he says. “I was thinking back on school and hard training sessions, the big days building up to that.”

On his website, beneath the tagline “lead, inspire, perform,” the 26-year-old has a quote from Aristotle: “You are what you repeatedly do, therefore excellence becomes not an act, but a habit.”

