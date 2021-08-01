Ecstatic welcome for Ireland’s Olympic rowing heroes as they arrive home to Dublin Airport

Gold medallists Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy jump for joy with bronze medallists Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's rowers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Emily Hegarty with mother Mary and father Gerry at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's rowers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Gold medallist Fintan McCarthy is congratulated by Claire Lambe at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's rowers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland's rowing gold medallists Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy with bronze medallists Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's rowers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Olympic rowing heroes returned home today to a Covid-confined welcome at Dublin Airport, and said seeing family and friends was first on the agenda after their incredible success.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, who won gold in the men’s lightweight double sculls, and Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty, who won bronze in the women’s four event, landed at lunchtime with medals instead of oars in their hands.

Family members turned out to welcome home the Olympic medallists who hugged each other and jumped for joy for the cameras.

Eimear Lambe’s family brought a large Irish flag, which they spread out as father Noel, sisters Claire, Sinead and Aideen and mother Sheila hugged and posed for pictures with their daughter.

“We all want to get home for a few weeks. We’ve been training since last June, over a year ago, we probably only spent time together, we haven't mixed outside of our own training group, which obviously has been quite challenging,” said Emily Hegarty.

“I think we're all just kind of excited to go home and see some school friends or family. Aside from Christmas, we probably haven't seen them only for maybe the odd weekend here and there,” she added, saying the Olympic year has been challenging.

There were times when each of them would want to catch a breather and get some time away from the group, but they had to keep as safe as possible in their bubble, she said.

“We’re all going to head home to our families now for like a week or two and have our own kind of celebrations at home with friends and catch up with family. We might do a tour and have a celebration,” said Eimear Lambe with a smile.

Gold winner Paul O’Donovan said he was looking forward to getting back to college and some normality.

“It’s been a couple of months at this stage and I want to catch up with all the lads again, and all that. I can get too consumed in the rowing so it will be good for me to take a break,” he said.

“You can get a bit more longevity then in the long run. I’ve been rowing full time for the past ten years and getting to my age I can’t stay like this forever,” he added, saying that combining rowing with college allows him to focus on a future beyond the sport.





The medal winners said the Team Ireland atmosphere in the camp in Tokyo is brilliant, and everyone is cheering everyone else on to win, and trying to help them deal with disappointment also when they don’t.

“Everyone’s very supportive. Obviously with restrictions we can’t be all over each other hugging and stuff like that, but it's still a great Games and we would meet in the corridors and have chats. Obviously with every sport there's highs and lows, and I think we're lucky having such a big team over there and being able to support each other. It’s definitely an amazing atmosphere,” said Eimear.

“It was a really nice atmosphere, and we were really lucky to be able to meet new people. When we did come back with our bronze medals there was like a standing ovation from the whole Team Ireland to introduce us back to the village which was really unique and really special,” said Fiona.

“It’s great to spend time with family and friends because it’s been so long since I’ve seen anyone.”

Asked what advice they might give to future Olympic hopefuls, Paul O’Donovan said a belief that anything is possible helps.

“I suppose your strong belief that really it is possible, and I think we've seen that. A lot of people really realize, do you know, there is nothing special about us and a lot of hard work can get you there,” he explained.

"Then the women’s four took a bronze medal and it was their biggest win ever there. I think everything is possible, and I think you have to be quite strategic about it as well and lay out your plan and your timeline and have a load of intermediate goals and ways of measuring your performance along the way to see if you’re getting better,” he added.

"And to try out a lot of things and see what is and isn’t working and listen to a lot of people see what's making you better. It’s a constant kind of learning experience really, a bit of an experiment.”

Fintan McCarthy said he agreed completely. “We don't get many opportunities to race so most of what we do is training, so we really do need to enjoy the training and enjoy the journey. I think as well it does take time. So, just to not be in any hurry to be doing amazing things straight away and just keep chipping away and enjoy the journey,” he said.

And while the rowers are home safe with their medals, all focus will turn to the rest of Team Ireland in Tokyo to see if they can achieve their dreams.